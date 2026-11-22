Conor McGregor‘s difficult times in 2026 don’t seem to end. At first, the former two-division UFC champion’s comeback inside the Octagon against Max Holloway proved disappointing after he broke his knee in the opening round, resulting in an abrupt first-round KO defeat. After a loss in the cage, one of McGregor’s MMA businesses reportedly has been struggling to sustain itself.

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According to the Sunday Times’ report, McGregor’s MMA Inc, which sells combat sports software, training subscriptions, and digital marketing and community tools, has faced a severe cash crisis according to its filings. The outlet gathered information around the company’s listing on the American stock exchange based in Australia, and noted that MMA Inc posted a loss of €13.2 million, approximately US$14 million.

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Plus, the report also indicated that the company accumulated an overall deficit of US $66.21 million. According to the source, Conor McGregor holds a lion’s share of the stake, and his coach John Kavanagh is also one of its notable investors.

The report also detailed that the cash flow of MMA Inc. dramatically decreased over the course of a year. Reportedly, the company had around $1.3 million US dollars in its account last year that dwindled to only $58,600 left in June 2026. This suggests that MMA Inc had far less cash readily available at the end of June this year than it had a year earlier.

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Also, the company’s directors noted in the annual report that MMA Inc’s “working capital is not sufficient for at least the next 12 months without additional funding, which we expect to obtain from further equity raisings.”

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The reason behind McGregor’s company’s steep decline hasn’t been revealed yet. However, it initially received a $3 million investment from American Ventures LLC, a firm linked to Donald Trump Jr.

The agreement also gave the Ventures the option to invest up to another $20 million in the company through future share purchases, although that additional money was not automatically guaranteed. But this is not the first time McGregor’s MMA Inc has shown sizable losses.

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The company’s interim filing for the nine months ending March 31, 2025, reported a loss of US$11.42 million, compared with a loss of US$10.90 million for the corresponding nine-month period in 2024.

That said, with McGregor’s MMA Inc. on a steep decline, the company could definitely sell its shares to raise funds or explore other methods to restore its cash flow. But it could also decide to stop operating.

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Only time will tell what the future holds for the business. But Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout seems to be thriving.

Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout business finds brand new horizons

Conor McGregor seldom misses an opportunity to promote his Forged Irish stout, and the business has been pretty fruitful for the Irishman. Though there have been reports of the establishment facing losses, ‘The Notorious’ keeps expanding the venture, opening a new brewery in Ireland.

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“Proud of what we’re building at Forged Irish Stout Brewery ☘️ @forgedirishstout From the heart of Ireland, our footprint is growing across the world,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Honest, sociable, tasty beer that people actually want to sit down and share.

“Every keg that leaves these doors helps create real jobs, real wages, and a strong ecosystem where families can put food on their table and build a future. The point of it all.”

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McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout has already landed in cities such as Dublin and London. However, the former UFC two-division champion has set out to make the brand global. He recently launched the stout in South Korean stores, and he is planning a future launch in Armenia soon.

Despite that, his recent financial troubles remain concerning for McGregor’s ventures.