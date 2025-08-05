Conor McGregor’s Poor Tactic to Lure UFC Fans Deeply Upsets MMA Veteran

Another year, another Conor McGregor comeback update. Given the Irishman’s history, though, it’s best taken with a pinch of salt. On Tuesday, the former UFC star announced he had undergone drug testing, an essential step toward re-entering the USADA‑regulated drug‑testing pool as required by UFC policy and making a sanctioned return to the Octagon. McGregor posted a video on social media wearing only his underwear while training, pointing to a small bandage near his shoulder and claiming it was from his first blood test in the clearance process. But are fans still hyped to see him make his comeback at 37?

Last June, Conor McGregor announced his long-awaited return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Both fighters expressed interest in the event, sparking excitement among fans. However, despite entering the doping pool at the time, The Notorious withdrew from the fight due to a toe injury, quickly fizzling out any buzz surrounding his return. Now, with Dana White giving the green light to prepare for a potential White House fight in 2026, the two-time UFC champion’s name has resurfaced on the doping test list. But what Conor McGregor may need to worry about more than testing is whether he still possesses the skills he last showcased at his peak in 2016, something one MMA veteran appears deeply concerned about.

Chael Sonnen’s recent commentary adds a fresh analytical angle: he describes McGregor’s shadowboxing as technically good but “slow as molasses,” implying a worrying drop in explosiveness. Just a few hours ago, the MMA analyst posted a YouTube video on his Beyond the Fight series, sharing his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s shadowboxing. “I don’t know if I’ve caught a clip of Conor McGregor where I don’t see him shadowboxing and it’s as slow as molasses moving uphill. Like, he does have the form. As far as kata goes, Conor has very good form, but it’s so slow. I feel as though at times my camera’s lagging. And to watch the body mechanics of McGregor is, I must tell you, unusual,” Sonnen remarked. His point was clear, while McGregor may still possess technical form, the pace and fluidity are a far cry from his prime.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sonnen went on to highlight the contrast between McGregor’s current movements and the energy he once displayed. “He moves in a way, and he does have certain angles… But I’m watching this guy a lot closer to 40 than he is 30. He’s a lot closer to 50 than he is 20. And it’s weird AF to watch him in this slow motion.” And there’s more!

AD

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

The retired fighter also took aim at the way the 22-6 fighter presents himself online. “He’ll be on a boat. He’ll be in his living room. He’ll be all by himself and need a fix so bad that he makes something to put it out on the internet to get you guys and strangers to address him in some kind of a fashion. He might as well put on a singlet, grab that kid, grab that high school senior, grab that eighth grader, and try to take him down to the ground and try to pin him down to the ground. It’s the same thing, except now it’s in slow motion,” Sonnen said, suggesting McGregor’s recent uploads may be more about attention than serious training.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, Sonnen issued a plea: “So for goodness sakes, Conor, for a guy like me… for a guy that’s going to stop what he’s doing and watch a video that you put out, please do not make me look at any more shadowboxing.” His message is simple, if Conor McGregor wants to win back serious attention in the fight world, it’s time to show more than slow-motion clips. Let’s not forget, ring rust is real, and in Conor McGregor’s case, it’s showing. And that’s exactly why even Jake Paul has jumped into the conversation, urging the 37-year-old to step back rather than push forward in his current form.

Jake Paul tells Conor McGregor to retire already!

As Conor McGregor shared a clip of himself shadowboxing on his yacht, the fighter appeared to be working on his combos. However, none of these preparations or updates seemed to impress Jake Paul, who bluntly commented, “Bro just give it up lol.” The YouTuber-turned-boxer wasted no time in calling for McGregor’s immediate retirement from the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, following Paul’s fight against heavyweight legend Mike Tyson last year, there was brief speculation about a potential bout between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor. The Problem Child stated that any such matchup, whether in boxing or MMA, could only happen if McGregor’s promoter agreed to it. Ultimately, the talks fizzled out, and the fight never materialized. Instead, Paul redirected his attention and went on to face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

As for Conor McGregor, his possible participation in the White House Card remains purely speculative. Although Dana White teased the idea with a “could be,” several other fighters have also expressed interest in appearing at the event. That said, do you think Conor McGregor should make his comeback? And if he does, do you think he can win after being on a two-fight losing streak?