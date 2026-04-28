Conor McGregor’s Sister Gets Final Verdict in Court Case After Sting Operation

For Conor McGregor‘s sister, the biggest threat to her business came in the form of a 16-year-old ‘test buyer.’ That single transaction sparked a legal battle that has now received its final verdict.

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Back in October 2025, a 16-year-old walked into a Dublin tanning salon called ‘Stop N Glow Limited’ operated by Aoife McGregor, Conor McGregor’s older sister, for a three-minute sunbed session that cost around $4.57. However, what they didn’t know at the time was that the young girl was acting as a minor volunteer, i.e., test buyer for the Health Service Executive (HSE), Ireland’s public health and social care service.

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In Ireland, the Health Service Executive can send “test buyers” or “minor volunteers” to determine whether businesses sell age-restricted products to minors. It’s one of the strategies implemented by the Irish government to ensure that retailers follow the law properly.

However, in providing the service to a minor, the salon had just violated the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act of 2014. Legal summonses were soon issued to Aoife McGregor’s company.

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‘The Notorious’, who has a cordial relationship with both of his sisters, protested against the Irish government by reposting an X post.

Though Aoife was not required to attend the court hearings personally, the firm was represented by Eimear Dooley, who served as the defense counsel. During the proceedings in March, ‘Stop N Glow Limited’ formally entered a guilty plea through its secretary, William Whelan. At the same time, Dooley provided the legal arguments, including documents showing they had dismissed the employee responsible for providing the service to the minor.

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“The employee responsible for this has since been dismissed,” Dooley said. “It is something the company takes very seriously and indicates that it would not be happening again.”

Though the HSE solicitor requested €2,880 in costs for preparing the case, Judge Anthony Halpin rejected it, stating that the amount was not ‘comparable’ with the offense. He instead ordered the salon to pay €1,000 for the HSE’s legal and investigative costs plus €500 as a court-ordered donation to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity, which Aoife McGregor’s company paid out immediately.

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Thereafter, the HSE solicitor Rianne Keaveney informed Judge Halpin that the case had been listed for finalization and all the requisite costs had been paid by the firm, with no prior conviction records related to it.

Imago Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025. McGregor said he was meeting with President Trump later in the day. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WASP20250317101 JIMxLOxSCALZO

As a result, yesterday, in his verdict, Judge Halpin applied the Probation of Offenders Act, effectively sparing Aoife McGregor’s company a formal criminal conviction while concluding the proceedings against them.

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McGregor’s company wasn’t the only one caught in related sting operations. In 2025, the operator of Cosmopoli Tan in Shannon was also fined after selling the same sunbed treatment to a 15-year-old.

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Now, it appears that McGregor’s sister’s business can continue operating her salon without further legal scrutiny. However, it seems there are additional issues that Stop N Glow salon is facing.

Conor McGregor’s sister’s business is reportedly in debt

Alongside the legal proceedings, Conor McGregor’s sister’s business is reportedly facing debt issues as well. According to reports by Sunday World, her business is under €113,356, roughly over $132,000, in debt.

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The outlet reports that Aoife McGregor operates as the director of the business and appointed her boyfriend’s father, William Whelan, as the secretary of the company. Shedding further light on their finances, Sunday World reports that McGregor and Whelan filed financial statements in March that showed the company had €17,211 in cash, roughly $20,000, and additional assets amounting to around €4,500, about $5,000.

According to the report, they listed equipment valued at around €64,710, over $75K, and fittings valued at €27,278, which is over $31K. So, with those mounting costs, Conor McGregor’s sister’s salon business exceeds debts of over $132,000 to its creditors.

With mounting financial pressures, the future of the Stop N Glow salon appears uncertain, at least at the moment.