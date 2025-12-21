Conor McGregor’s Takeover Reduced to Its Last Flame After UFC Axed Three Irish Fighters in 2025

“We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over,” Conor McGregor famously said after flatlining Diego Brandão at UFC Fight Night 46 in Dublin back in 2014. For fans, it became an iconic moment. But for ‘The Notorious’, those words represented hope and a vision of seeing the Irish flag flying high inside the UFC. Sadly, that dream now rests almost entirely on Ian Garry’s shoulders.

The UFC has always taken pride in its Irish talent pool. But beyond the former two-division champion and ‘The Future’, not many Irish fighters have managed to stay in the spotlight. In recent years, Irish fighters struggled to separate themselves from the pack, which eventually pushed the promotion to part ways with three fighters representing the country in 2025.

Ian Garry carries Conor McGregor’s legacy as the only active Irish male fighter in UFC

“With Rhys McKee’s release, Ian Garry will be Ireland’s only active male fighter on the UFC roster starting in 2026. The takeover is dead, Andy Hickey MMA posted on X.

Well, McKee showed promise during his time outside the UFC, especially in promotions like Cage Warriors. However, his UFC run turned into a nightmare. He faced tough UFC matchups that included Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono, and he also has a loss listed against Chidi Njokuani. After his loss to Axel Sola at UFC Paris, the promotion decided to cut the Irish sensation, ending his run at 1-6 inside the Octagon.

“Disappointed to part ways with the UFC, before some roster watch lets everyone know. Silver lining coming, McKee wrote on Instagram with a heavy heart.

Honestly, Rhys McKee was not the only fighter released this year. The UFC also cut 28-year-old Caolan Loughran, despite his recent win over Nathan Fletcher. Following that axing spree, Conor McGregor’s teammate Kiefer Crosbie also exited the promotion after going winless across four UFC appearances.

With three Irish male fighters released in the same year, Ian Garry now stands as the lone torchbearer of ‘The Notorious’ legacy in Dana White’s promotion. ‘The Future’ has already built a strong reputation and now finds himself on the verge of a potential welterweight title fight against Islam Makhachev. Only time will tell if Garry can replicate what McGregor achieved twice during his historic run.

While the UFC chapter has not treated Irish fighters kindly of late, all hope is not lost. In 2026, the promotion could once again tap into Ireland’s talent pool. But before that, several intriguing developments are already lining up as the UFC prepares for its Paramount+ CBS era.

Dana White’s promotion unveils the first poster under the Paramount+ CBS era

The UFC is all set to enter its historic Paramount+ CBS era, and fan excitement sits at an all-time high. Under the new broadcast partnership, the promotion will stage its first numbered marquee event, UFC 324, on January 24, headlined by Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight championship.

The co-main event will see Kayla Harrison defend her 135 lbs title against a returning Amanda Nunes, rounding out an already loaded main card. Truth be told, the entire lineup looks stacked. With the UFC stepping into a new era, fans also expected noticeable changes to the promotion’s overall presentation. Addressing that curiosity, the UFC unveiled its first-ever event poster under the Paramount era.

The poster features both the main event and co-main event, wrapped in a mix of blue and red tones that reflect Paramount+ branding. Along with the event date and location, the new broadcaster’s logo now sits prominently in a spot once occupied by ESPN’s logo for the past seven years.

That said, 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Dana White and his team as they aim to kick things off with a bang. Still, the bigger question remains whether the promotion can uncover fresh talent this year, especially from Ireland. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.