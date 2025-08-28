Conor McGregor’s Teammate Slams Raja Jackson as Positive Syko Stu Update Surfaces

On August 25, Syko Stu might have gone through the most horrible experience of his life! Fellow wrestler Douglas Malo, who stepped in to save him from further punishment, described the shocking aftermath on the Scaling Up podcast. ‘The Epic’ said: “He choked on his own blood. Teeth and blood.” To make matters even more concerning, Stu’s brother Andrew shared on a Facebook post that he faces a “difficult recovery ahead,” which unfortunately signals lingering trauma from the injuries. But amid all the negativity, a positive light has finally shone on them.

Popular social media account Home of Fight shared on its Instagram: “UPDATE: Syko Stu is now awake and able to communicate following the incident.” That’s definitely a groundbreaking update for fans who have been praying for the pro wrestler’s full recovery. However, while Stu is receiving mostly blessings from the community, backlash against Raja Jackson has been growing! And now Conor McGregor’s teammate has joined the chorus.

Dillon Danis at the MMA Fighting interview said, “To be honest, it’s hard to watch, but in a way, he has something wrong with him—like anger problems. I mean, why would he do that, you know! He was kind of letting him work with his body. Like when you’re training, even when you pick someone up in sparring, you’re not gonna slam the guy on his head. It’s basically the work they do in pro wrestling.”

‘El-Jefe’ criticized ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s 25-year-old son for taking it too far and slamming Syko Stu on the head more than 20 times, which is also a clear no-no in MMA sparring. Since Raja is a trained pro-MMA fighter with a 0-1 record, Danis implied he should have been more careful. But what does he think about Raja’s father being criticised? Well, he mostly shares the popular sentiment in that case as well.

He added, “But I like Rampage a lot. You don’t want to blame Rampage—that’s the only reason I don’t want to go hard on his son. But if it wasn’t Rampage’s son, I’d be like, ‘That motherf—er, that’s f—ed up.’”

So, there are also some fighters who have tremendous respect for Raja’s father’s legacy, weighing in. For example, Chael Sonnen believes there was a better way to settle this dispute, which includes a kayfabe method. Another popular ex-UFC fighter also echoed a similar viewpoint to Danis. Let’s dive into that as well.

Kevin Lee wants to see Raja in jail

Kevin Lee is also one of the fighters who has been very vocal about this entire issue. The former UFC lightweight is a well-known Rampage Jackson fan, but he’s not letting his admiration cloud his judgment. ‘The Motown Phenom’ believes Raja Jackson’s behavior cannot be condoned and that he at least needs to see prison for a while, if not for many years.

In a social media video, Lee said, “Hey, man, [Raja Jackson] gotta go to prison. I love Rampage. But Rampage, turn your son in. He gotta lie down for a little bit. If it were my son, that’s what I would tell him. You’re a grown man, bro. You can’t condone that type of behavior.”

Now, after Syko Stu has finally come out of his coma and started interacting with people around him, it remains to be seen how he will describe the event. Also, which route will he take to actually settle this animosity with Rampage Jackson’s son? Will he go the legal route, as everyone has been predicting?

With that said, let us know what you think about Stu finally regaining consciousness after days in a coma in the comments section below!