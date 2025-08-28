brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Conor McGregor’s Teammate Slams Raja Jackson as Positive Syko Stu Update Surfaces

ByBiplob Chakraborty

Aug 27, 2025 | 8:43 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

On August 25, Syko Stu might have gone through the most horrible experience of his life! Fellow wrestler Douglas Malo, who stepped in to save him from further punishment, described the shocking aftermath on the Scaling Up podcast. ‘The Epic’ said: “He choked on his own blood. Teeth and blood.” To make matters even more concerning, Stu’s brother Andrew shared on a Facebook post that he faces a “difficult recovery ahead,” which unfortunately signals lingering trauma from the injuries. But amid all the negativity, a positive light has finally shone on them. 

Popular social media account Home of Fight shared on its Instagram: “UPDATE: Syko Stu is now awake and able to communicate following the incident.” That’s definitely a groundbreaking update for fans who have been praying for the pro wrestler’s full recovery. However, while Stu is receiving mostly blessings from the community, backlash against Raja Jackson has been growing! And now Conor McGregor’s teammate has joined the chorus.     

Dillon Danis at the MMA Fighting interview said, “To be honest, it’s hard to watch, but in a way, he has something wrong with him—like anger problems. I mean, why would he do that, you know! He was kind of letting him work with his body. Like when you’re training, even when you pick someone up in sparring, you’re not gonna slam the guy on his head. It’s basically the work they do in pro wrestling.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

‘El-Jefe’ criticized ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s 25-year-old son for taking it too far and slamming Syko Stu on the head more than 20 times, which is also a clear no-no in MMA sparring. Since Raja is a trained pro-MMA fighter with a 0-1 record, Danis implied he should have been more careful. But what does he think about Raja’s father being criticised? Well, he mostly shares the popular sentiment in that case as well.

He added, “But I like Rampage a lot. You don’t want to blame Rampage—that’s the only reason I don’t want to go hard on his son. But if it wasn’t Rampage’s son, I’d be like, ‘That motherf—er, that’s f—ed up.’”  

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

So, there are also some fighters who have tremendous respect for Raja’s father’s legacy, weighing in. For example, Chael Sonnen believes there was a better way to settle this dispute, which includes a kayfabe method. Another popular ex-UFC fighter also echoed a similar viewpoint to Danis. Let’s dive into that as well. 

Kevin Lee wants to see Raja in jail  

Kevin Lee is also one of the fighters who has been very vocal about this entire issue. The former UFC lightweight is a well-known Rampage Jackson fan, but he’s not letting his admiration cloud his judgment. ‘The Motown Phenom’ believes Raja Jackson’s behavior cannot be condoned and that he at least needs to see prison for a while, if not for many years.

In a social media video, Lee said, “Hey, man, [Raja Jackson] gotta go to prison. I love Rampage. But Rampage, turn your son in. He gotta lie down for a little bit. If it were my son, that’s what I would tell him. You’re a grown man, bro. You can’t condone that type of behavior.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Is Kevin Lee right in saying Raja Jackson needs prison time, or is that too extreme?

Have an interesting take?

Now, after Syko Stu has finally come out of his coma and started interacting with people around him, it remains to be seen how he will describe the event. Also, which route will he take to actually settle this animosity with Rampage Jackson’s son? Will he go the legal route, as everyone has been predicting?

Top Stories

1

Who Is Raja Jackson’s Mother? All We Know About Quinton Rampage’s Baby Mama and Japanese Ex-Wife

2

Rampage Jackson and Son Criticized for ‘Worst Possible Excuse’ as Syko Stu Remains in Hospital

3

KnokX Pro Insider Drops Harrowing Details After Raja Jackson & Syko Stu Incident

4

Arman Tsarukyan’s Comeback Sparks Fan Wrath After Being Upstaged by Ilia Topuria UFC Announcement

5

Ilia Topuria’s Leaked Fight News Spells Trouble for Islam Makhachev as UFC Fans Triggered

With that said, let us know what you think about Stu finally regaining consciousness after days in a coma in the comments section below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Kevin Lee right in saying Raja Jackson needs prison time, or is that too extreme?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved