Conor McGregor Sends 8-Word Strong Message Backing Jacked Physique as Fans Speculate UFC Comeback

Conor McGregor has not fought since 2021, but his recent gym update would lead you to believe otherwise. The Irishman, who is famed for his showmanship both inside and outside the cage, is once again making headlines—this time with his sheer physical presence rather than his words.

McGregor’s comeback has been delayed several times throughout the years. A return versus Michael Chandler in June 2023 was originally scheduled, but it was subsequently canceled due to a toe injury. Hopes for a late 2024 return followed the same pattern: further delays and quiet.

As of today, the most current rumors imply a fight in early 2026, but nothing is verified. Through it all, one thing has remained constant: The 36-year-old’s commitment to the grind, and this latest training clip just cemented that further.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mid-set and lifting heavy plates, McGregor looked every bit the fighter fans remember—stronger and utterly focused. But what really got people talking wasn’t just the size of his back or the weight he was lifting—it was the caption. “Ya want a big back, pull big weight 💪.”

That is all he said. Eight words, one flex emoji, and the internet exploded. Not only was it classic McGregor confidence, but it also felt like a shot across the bow, proving that he’s not done yet. He’s building, lifting, and clearly sending messages without ever having to name names.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) Expand Post

Fans instantly speculated that the post was a cryptic indication that fight camp had formally begun. Others were just stunned at his physical growth since breaking his leg in 2021. With so much time away from active fighting, many fighters may have faded.

But McGregor? He’s performing back rows with enough force to make even light heavyweights wince. For him, it’s no longer just rehab; it’s preparation. And as expected, fans were quick to share their crazy theories in the reactions.

Conor McGregor’s return is speculated by fight fans

The video has all of the characteristics of typical Conor McGregor hype: heavy plates, focused eyes, and a beast-mode intensity that screamed “comeback.” However, fans saw more than simply a pumped-up physique; they recognized a potential message. For many, this was the Irishman’s way of expressing that he was finally preparing for his long-awaited return.

One user commented, “Big back. Strong comeback. 🔥” While another added fuel to the fire with a speculated change in his weight division, “BRO is training for a welterweight bout, I guess 🗿🔥.” One user fan envisaged an even bigger change: “Future HW champ??”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few even went a step further, speculating a return timeline as well: “The Notorious is getting ready for January.”Clearly, for these supporters, the muscles weren’t just for show—they were part of a larger plan.

However, not everyone bought into the excitement. Underneath the love, there were plenty of skeptics who questioned whether Conor McGregor’s gym theatrics were just that—performance. One viewer said, “At this point, he’s just cosplaying a fighter,” and another added, “This is what retired looks like.”

Then came the cold truth from a financial standpoint: “He already made eight figures; why the hell would he come back and risk CTE?” These fans weren’t doubting his strength; they were doubting his motivation, and after years of delays and no definitive comeback, it’s hard to blame them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, some couldn’t concentrate on the weights at all. The sound of McGregor’s heavy breathing in the clip frightened and amused fans alike. “You need an inhaler, bro,” one fan wrote. Another simply didn’t hold back: “How are you out of breath already?”

For some, the rep count did not match the panting, with one observing, “10 reps and out of breath, not a good sign.” Every cheer was accompanied by a snicker, proving once more that there is never a unanimous reaction to ‘The Notorious’—only noise, hype, and debate. But what do you think? Will he make a return in 2025? Let us know in the comments.