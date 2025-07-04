brand-logo
Conor McGregor Sends 11-Word Message to Michael Chandler as Dana White Eyes UFC White House Fight

ByHimanga Mahanta

Jul 4, 2025 | 12:16 PM EDT

Donald Trump shook up the MMA world recently when he announced that the White House will be hosting a UFC event as part of the America250 celebrations. It was then that Conor McGregor jumped right in on social media, expressing a strong urge to fight in that potential event, revealing that Dana White seems to love the idea. Now, ‘The Notorious’ has made up his mind about the potential opponent as well.

Conor McGregor had mentioned having “unfinished business” with Michael Chandler recently. ‘Iron’ waited two long years for the Irishman, hoping that he’d turn up on his return, but did not get the chance to make a big chunk of money as the fight plans fizzled out. But it seems like McGregor wasn’t lying when he claimed he wasn’t done with Chandler.

In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor called out Michael Chandler once again, keeping his promise about fighting with the former 3-time Bellator champion first. And yes, ‘The Notorious’ wants that fight to happen in Washington, D.C. “The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House,” the Irishman wrote on Instagram.

Well, what are your thoughts on this whole proposal from Conor McGregor? Let us know in the comments down below.

(This is a developing story)

