Conor McGregor Sends 4-Word Message to ‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone After Becoming Billionaires

For Conor McGregor, living in the spotlight has become second nature, whether it’s a luxury vacation or a brazen attack on his pub, ‘The Notorious’ rarely flinches. But one thing he does admire? Grit and perseverance. His latest Instagram story gives props to the creators of South Park, who just hit billionaire status, a milestone McGregor has long dreamed of reaching himself.

So what happened? Well, last Friday, Forbes confirmed that the famous South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are officially billionaires after they secured a new five-year, $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount earlier this week. The agreement will pay the pair at least $250 million annually to produce new episodes. With the deal in place, Parker and Stone now hold an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion each.

It certainly feels good to be named a billionaire by Forbes, and Conor McGregor wants to feel that same energy as well. Taking to his Instagram handle, the former dual-weight champion shared the news on his story with a caption that read, “@SouthPark, two mad bastards.” The multi-billion-dollar deal comes after much struggle from the behind-the-scenes drama.

When Paramount delayed the season 27 premiere due to the ongoing merger with Slydance Media, Parker and Stone didn’t hold back as they took to their X handle to call out everyone responsible for the delay, “This merger is a —t show. and it’s f—ing up South Park.” They might have had a rocky start, but they certainly achieved what they wanted.

With a current net worth of $200 million, McGregor aspires to become a billionaire. To achieve that, he has launched multiple ventures. Sooner or later, ‘The Notorious’ might just get there. Well, before that, the former UFC champ might return for the White House card, and guess what, even Michael Chandler believes it.

Michael Chandler wants Conor McGregor on the White House card

After Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White announced the UFC White House card, a buzz swept through the entire MMA community, with many high-profile fighters eager to compete on the historic card, one of them being Conor McGregor. The former dual-weight champion not only expressed his willingness to fight on the card but also shared an AI-generated image of himself and Michael Chandler at the White House on his timeline.

Well, Michael Chandler wants to fight Conor McGregor as well. “Everybody knows that’s the fight that I want. I have said publicly that’s the fight that I want, but I’m also the guy who’s not going to wait for that fight. As you can see by me fighting Charles and then Paddy- two fights in five months.

He further added, “Once [Conor] got injured, once he pulled out of the fight, we had to move on. I could have just sat on the sidelines, but I was ready to get back in there and prove to the fans who I am, how I operate, and I want to put on fun, exciting performances.” Michael Chandler has expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor, but he has also made it clear that he won’t wait indefinitely for McGregor’s return and is willing to take on any opponent the UFC offers him.

Who do you think will be a suitable candidate for him? Let us know in the comments below.