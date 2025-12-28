Conor McGregor Set for $25M Stint Away From UFC

After a rollercoaster career in the UFC, Conor McGregor stepped up as a promoter last year, and since then, fans have been enjoying his new avatar. He still hasn’t made his comeback inside the Octagon, after over four years since his last fight. McGregor has voiced his wish to make it on the UFC White House card, and Dana White couldn’t be happier. But before his comeback plans, ‘The Notorious’ has a big project planned ahead, which will merge combat sports, entertainment, and global competition on an unprecedented scale.

“I’m going to announce the most lucrative tournament in all of combat sports,” Conor McGregor said earlier this year. He promised to stay true to his word, and BKFC president David Feldman confirmed that those plans will materialize in 2026 and the Irishman will be at the forefront of it all.

Conor McGregor to host docuseries for a $25 million tournament

Conor McGregor will be back on your screens, not as a fighter, but as a host. David Feldman has confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement for a docuseries, featuring the fighters who’ll compete in the World’s Baddest Man Tournament to win the $25 million prize money. The show will be created in collaboration with Kiss Fly Productions.

“We will search the world. We’re going all over the globe to find who will be named the World’s Baddest Man. The docu-series will follow these fighters throughout the journey,” David Feldman said via BKFC. “Conor McGregor is going to be the host of the show. It’s going to be an amazing show, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what it has in store for us in 2026.”

Conor McGregor’s inclusion in the show will certainly draw a lot of eyes. When The Ultimate Fighter reality show was losing steam among fans, ‘The Notorious’ brought back some of the viewers who were initially big fans of the show when he returned on the 31st edition of TUF. Moreover, his success in Hollywood has helped make new fans.

While it’s an exciting step for Conor McGregor as a promoter and as an on-screen personality, some people have sparked concerns about the nature of his tournament. BKFC superstar Mike Perry spoke about one of the rules, which he feels is risky.

Mike Perry’s concerns about McGregor’s tournament

Conor McGregor announced earlier this year that the $25 million tournament will be open-weight. It’s interesting to imagine the top fighters from various divisions butting heads against each other, but we cannot deny the danger it poses. In a sport like bare-knuckle, the chances of getting deep cuts and severe bruises increase, and Mike Perry, during a conversation with Demetrious Johnson, understandably voiced his concern.

“The tournament is scheduled for next year in 2026. So, let me give you just a quick little idea of how that tournament could look. I could end up fighting Big Ben Rothwell, and I would toe that line. But I’m not totally sure about my chances,” Mike Perry stated.

Well, for the moment, the concerns about health and safety have not overtaken the excitement that fighters have about having a chance to win $25 million. No one in the UFC has seen that kind of money, and neither has anyone in the PFL. We’ll have to wait and see how the tournament pans out for Conor McGregor and Co. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.