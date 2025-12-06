Conor McGregor Sets Sights on Islam Makhachev After Renewed Khabib Nurmagomedov Rivalry

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought in nearly five years, but the buildup to his return has already turned into chaos, with no official date set. What should have been a routine countdown to the White House card turned red hot as his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov resurfaced online, a reminder of how explosive things can become when the two share a timeline. But instead of letting the feud take over, Conor McGregor used the moment to steer the spotlight somewhere else entirely.

Because, beneath the insults, McGregor revealed something far more disruptive: a new target. Not Khabib, not Michael Chandler, but Islam Makhachev and the 170-pound crown. It sounds crazy, but he said it with the same confidence he used to announce his shot at two belts. The real question is what the UFC does with a man aiming straight at the biggest mountain on the board.

Conor McGregor shifts the conversation toward Islam Makhachev

When Conor McGregor began talking about Islam Makhachev, the tone changed. He wasn’t yelling or tossing verbal grenades; he sounded focused. He praised the champion’s performance against Jack Della Maddalena, emphasizing the southpaw vs. southpaw interest, and stated clearly, “I for sure want a crack at that 170-pound belt. I want the triple crown.”

No one in UFC history has done that yet, and the Irishman delivered the line as if he could see his name next to the record. But, as grandiose as the callout was, he made it clear that he is not attempting to control the matchmaking. If the UFC gives him Chandler, he’ll take it. If they give him anything else, he’ll sign for it too. “I won’t say no to no one,” he stated, emphasizing that his only aim is to get back inside the cage.

After years of rehabilitation, setbacks, and delays, Conor McGregor’s tone is restless, not picky. And somehow, the Khabib Nurmagomedov feud still hangs over all of this like a shadow. The online accusations, the digs about taxes and NFTs, and the questions about who is even posting on Nurmagomedov’s account—all of this has fueled the Irishman’s return, even as he seeks to shift his attention to a new fighter.

It seems like he is attempting to outrun the version of himself who exited the Octagon on a stretcher, rather than chasing ‘The Eagle’ once more. Whether the UFC sends him Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, or someone unexpected, one thing is clear: Conor McGregor is no longer hinting. He’s returning, and he’s setting higher goals than ever before. And while he may not get a chance at the welterweight crown, there is another possible title that awaits ‘The Notorious.’

Michael Chandler proposes a new title for the McGregor fight

Before McGregor reignited talks of Makhachev and welterweight gold, Chandler had already tried to get ahead of the moment. About a week ago, seeing the White House event gaining traction, he presented a concept that would cement his name beside McGregor’s: a brand-new White House belt designed specifically for their long-delayed fight. It wasn’t subtle, as ‘Iron’ was trying to keep the matchup relevant no matter where McGregor aimed next.

Chandler explained the vision clearly. If he eventually gets ‘The Notorious’ on June 14, he wants the stage and stakes to be fit for the moment. He dreamed about breaking McGregor down, raising his hand on the White House lawn, and being “draped in the stars and bars” for a moment he’s dreamed of since their fight fell apart. A special belt, in his opinion, would make the event as historic as the venue.

And now that Conor McGregor is pursuing bigger goals, Chandler’s idea serves as an easy narrative for the UFC to use. The Irishman wants a huge return, while Michael Chandler wants a monumental backdrop. Whether the promotion agrees or not, ‘Iron’ planted his flag early: if ‘The Notorious’ returns, he wants to be the man standing in front of him as the lights hit the White House lawn.