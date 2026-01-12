Conor McGregor Shares Silver Lining After Vatican Abruptly Altered His Wedding Plans

Last month, Conor McGregor took a monumental step in his life by marrying his long-time partner, Dee Devlin, at Vatican City’s oldest church, the Chapel of Santo Stefano degli Abissini, after almost 18 years together and four children. The road to the altar was not without challenges. Just a week before the ceremony, Vatican City changed the wedding plans. Yet McGregor did not view it as a setback, but as a sign from God. In recent years, McGregor has faced numerous hurdles, from legal issues to other controversies.

Through it all, Dee Devlin stood by him, supporting him through thick and thin and helping him grow as a person. But after a trip to Tijuana, Mexico, last year for treatment, Conor McGregor felt a “great urgency” to get married. On Monday, on the occasion of the one-month anniversary of his wedding, McGregor shared unseen photos from the ceremony for the first time, where he also wrote about the spiritual experience behind it along with some important details from the ceremony.

Faith and destiny guide Conor McGregor’s personal journey

In the caption shared with multiple unseen images on Instagram, Conor McGregor wrote, “I married the love of my life, Dee, on the 12th of the 12th at exactly 12:12 pm… The date was precisely 151 days after my birthday. Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ – His name adds up to 151 in gematria. As does my own.” Interestingly, the numbers hold powerful meaning, showing that his marriage happened exactly 151 days after his birthday, reflecting a numerological connection.

The Irishman also sees these signs as the unspoken words of God, calling it a “divine orchestration” as events unfolded step by step without his planning. In fact, Conor McGregor revealed that the wedding time was not set for 12:12 pm initially, but happened purely by fate. “A letter from the Vatican arrived just a week prior, requiring the ceremony to be moved earlier. It then took place officially at precisely 12:12 pm,” he revealed.

For Conor McGregor, these moments clearly show “God’s hand” guiding him in every detail. Moreover, he emphasized that serving God is his “one priority,” followed by his wife, then his children, and finally his parents.

