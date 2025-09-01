Conor McGregor Snubs Dana White and Boxing Giants for $400M Reason Despite Storm-Hit Event

Conor McGregor has never shied away from making big statements, and his most recent words have sent shockwaves across the combat sports world. While attending the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s debut in Budva, Montenegro, ‘The Notorious’ did more than just enjoy the spectacle; he used the opportunity to make a massive claim about BKFC’s heavyweight roster, a statement that seemed to snub not only the Dana White-led UFC’s heavyweight division but also boxing’s biggest names.

The night itself was chaotic, with the $400 million worth promotion’s Budva event rocked by a violent storm that eventually forced organizers to cancel both the main and co-main event fights. But before the chaos began, McGregor sat ringside to witness Dilan Prasovic‘s spectacular first-round knockout of Lasha Roinishvili.

The finish electrified the fans, and it wasn’t long before the Irishman shared the thrilling moment with his millions of followers. Sharing an Instagram story from Matias A. Ortiz, complimenting the Knockout, Conor McGregor added his own words to highlight his thoughts on Prasovic and BKFC’s growing roster of big men.

“Lovely slick, nimble, mobile, crafty, and accurate addition to our BKFC HW div,” he stated before making an even bolder claim: “BKFC HAS THE BEST HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION IN COMBAT TODAY.” That single line immediately turned heads, as McGregor’s statement was not limited to praising BKFC fighters.

‘The Notorious’ clearly dismissed UFC champion Tom Aspinall, fellow challenger Ciryl Gane, and even boxing’s heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk by placing bare-knuckle heavyweights above everyone else. The comment held extra weight because it came from a UFC legend, and some fans interpreted it as a direct dig at Dana White’s promotion.

While McGregor reveled in the action, the storm ensured that the night ended in disaster. As rain fell and scaffolding shook, the former UFC double champ described the scene as “the maddest thing ever.” He recalled, “Budva brought the thunder, baby. I’m sitting there, the thing starts rumbling and shaking, and I wasn’t waiting… I know this ain’t safe.”

By the time the heavens fully opened, ‘The Notorious’ had already left, leaving behind both a weather-stricken arena and a headline-making declaration that BKFC, not the UFC, is home to the finest heavyweights in the fight game right now. But what about the fans who wanted to see the massive event that faced the sudden cancellation? Has it been rescheduled yet?

Conor McGregor’s BKFC delivers a new update

The chaos in Budva not only shook the fighters and Conor McGregor in attendance, but it also put fans around the world in limbo. Hours passed with no fights on their screens, just rain pouring down on the open-air venue. Questions arose on social media, including whether BKFC would be able to pull this off or whether the weather had claimed another combat sports spectacle before it even began.

Frustration was loud, and the promotion could feel the heat. Within minutes following the no-show broadcast, BKFC released a statement announcing that the fights would still take place live in Montenegro, but the stream had been disrupted due to the storm. Fans were promised a rescheduled airing on the BKFC app, but “later” was the only detail provided at first, a vague reassurance that only fueled more online fire.

Eventually, clarity came. BKFC announced that the whole Budva Fight Night event would be available on the app on a tape delay at 7 p.m. ET. Not quite the live chaos fans hoped for, but enough to keep the excitement going. For the time being, the storm has slowed things down, but McGregor’s new passion project continues to march forward.