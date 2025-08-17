Conor McGregor Snubs UFC 319, Changes BKFC Meaning After Large Crowd Overwhelms Him in Naples, Italy

Conor McGregor’s shadow looms large over the fight world, even when he’s nowhere near the UFC Octagon! While the hype for UFC 319 has fighters trading predictions and trash talk, ‘The Notorious’ is in Italy, commanding a crowd that nearly swallowed him whole. So what happened?

The streets of Napoli turned into a carnival of chaos when McGregor appeared. The Irishman, never shy of a show, leaned right into the moment.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, McGregor explained how BKFC now had a new meaning. “They have a term in the bare knuckle called BC and AC, obviously before Christ and after Christ, but it’s before Conor and after Conor!” he said with a grin, claiming his own place in combat sports history.

Then came the roar of the crowd as he stepped out to greet them, and for him, time itself now revolves around his presence. He even joked about ushering a few of the rowdiest fans away because, in his words, “otherwise they won’t f—- go.”

With the camera still rolling, McGregor then pointed to the sea of supporters gathered outside. The noise swelled, and standing above the cheering masses, he fed it with a booming, “Viva Napoli! Viva Napoli!”

Fans roared even louder, waving their arms and singing as if he were one of their own. In another clip, the scene nearly got out of hand as Conor McGregor was engulfed by the crowd. His security scrambled to push fans back, but he kept chanting “Viva Napoli,” refusing to let the madness shake him.

This spectacle came just days after McGregor addressed swirling rumors about his UFC status. According to the X account ‘UFC Roster Tracker,’ reports emerged that he was removed from the promotion’s roster. This led to speculation in the MMA sphere that he had possibly failed a d— test or had abandoned his comeback.

The Irishman quickly fired back. In a since-deleted post on X, he dismissed the chatter and confirmed his first anti-doping test came back clean. He didn’t stop there. McGregor also posted a screenshot of a message he received, which read, “Piro called yesterday. 1st clean. Nice! Will be sending official notice next week.” His response? “100% natural animal,” along with a photo of himself shopping.

After all, Conor McGregor has already teased interest in fighting at the proposed UFC White House event in 2026, a stage fit for his love of spectacle, and even Dana White is backing him to come through, unlike a certain other superstar!

Conor McGregor receives Dana White’s backing as Jon Jones arouses ‘skepticism’ about White House event

UFC boss Dana White has not yet turned his attention to matchmaking for the historic card, which is expected to be held at the White House as part of President Donald Trump’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. But while the lineup remains uncertain, one name continues to inspire confidence from White: Conor McGregor. Others, like Jon Jones, spark more hesitation.

White laid it out in plain terms during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show as he confessed, “I trust Conor, Conor McGregor has never, ever — unless he is seriously injured — this guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about.”

For the UFC head honcho, the difference comes down to reliability. McGregor hasn’t fought in more than four years, but as mentioned earlier, his re-entry into the UFC’s anti-doping program shows he’s serious about coming back.

The White House card, with its historic significance, could be the perfect stage for that long-awaited return. It’s worth noting that Jones briefly announced retirement before quickly changing course once Trump revealed plans for the White House event. That alone highlights his star power, but also his unpredictability.

And with Dana White openly putting more faith in McGregor than Jon Jones for the UFC’s historic White House card, one thing is clear: McGregor’s comeback isn’t just about fighting. It’s about legacy. If Naples was a preview, imagine the roar when ‘The Notorious’ finally walks out again under UFC lights!