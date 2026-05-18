Conor McGregor Sparks Fan Backlash After Recent Jab Against Nate Diaz Over Mike Perry Loss

Conor McGregor did not waste any time mocking Nate Diaz following the Stockton star’s brutal loss to Mike Perry on Netflix. Diaz returned to MMA for the first fight since leaving the UFC, but things quickly spiraled into a bloody disaster. After two violent rounds, the 41-year-old’s face was badly cut up, and his corner eventually decided he couldn’t go on any further, giving Mike Perry a TKO win via corner stoppage.

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Now, without wasting much time, ‘The Notorious’ has jumped onto social media to rub salt into the wounds while mocking Nate Diaz’s early refusal of a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

“I see why @NateDiaz209 didn’t take the fight lol,” he wrote on X. “Anyway, here’s to when I get my hands on you, you lanky streak of p— #TrilogyAndIGonnaNeedMyMoney.”

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A few months ago, Nate Diaz explained why he turned down a UFC return against the Irishman. During an appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, Diaz revealed that he demanded a fight against Charles Oliveira so that he could try to claim back the BMF belt. However, the UFC was set on him fighting ‘The Notorious’ instead.

“I go back to talk to them about it, and they’re all ready for me to come back and fight Conor,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. Listen to what I’m talking about. I want to fight the best of the best when they’re the best of the best.

“Conor is great, but I’m not trying to go kill off Conor when he’s on his last dying f—— leg, literally. That’s f—– up. But I’m not trying to be the ending to some f—– story like that. At the same time, I ain’t trying to get f— up but by nobody who just got knocked out on his a–.”

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While ‘The Stockton Slugger’ did add that he’s still interested in returning to the UFC and finishing his trilogy with Conor McGregor, he didn’t wish to do it before the Irishman returns and records a win. According to Diaz, that way, they both can face each other without either of them being on the decline.

Now, however, the situation suddenly looks very different.

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Conor McGregor will officially return to the UFC on July 11 against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, while Diaz is coming off a devastating stoppage loss to Mike Perry.

Ironically, the same concerns Diaz had about Conor McGregor’s deterioration are now being directed back at him. And given how much history already exists between the pair, the Irishman clearly sees an opening to finally force the trilogy back into the spotlight. But if you ask fight fans, Conor McGregor is in no position to throw such jibes, at least not right now.

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Fans go off on Conor McGregor for mocking Nate Diaz’s defeat

The problem for Conor McGregor is that many fans simply do not believe he has earned the right to clown anybody right now. Yes, Nate Diaz recently suffered a brutal stoppage defeat to Mike Perry, but ‘The Notorious’ has only two MMA victories in nearly a decade. So as soon as he began insulting Diaz online, the backlash came flooding in immediately.

One fan wrote, “You ended your career ten years ago; shut your mouth.” Another added, “You have one win in 9 years! 😂 Maybe sit this one out.”

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A fan pointed out that while the Irishman still dominates headlines, the aura around him no longer feels untouchable like it once did: “You ain’t getting nothing… you are not the draw you once were.”

Even the insult itself got roasted online, with people laughing at the Irishman calling Diaz “a lanky streak of p—.” A fan commented, “That’s all you can come up with? A lanky streak of p—?” Others took the opportunity to drop brutal predictions such as “Max will slap the co-e out of you” and “Max gonna ragdoll you around p—-!”

Then there were supporters who simply wanted Conor McGregor to quit talking and focus on UFC 329. After five years away from MMA, many believe his complete focus should be on ‘Blessed,’ not social media feuds. “Get off the phone and lock in, bro,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Conor, chill mate. Focus on your next fight.”

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More joined the focus parade with comments such as “My guy, you seriously need to stay locked in” and “No distractions, champ.” And, honestly, that could be the main reason why the reaction turned against him so quickly.

Conor McGregor’s rematch with Max Holloway is one of the most dangerous fights of his career, and many fans believe Nate Diaz right now is the last thing he should be worried about.