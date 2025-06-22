Conor McGregor Spends Personal Time With Dee Devlin & Kids in $4.4M Lavish Reveal

Days after footage emerged of Conor McGregor punching a man at a chaotic 6 a.m. moment inside Ibiza’s renowned Pacha nightclub, ‘The Notorious’ has changed his scenery—and his mood. With the nightclub chaos still fresh in the news, the Irishman retreated into calmer waters, quite literally, as he was seen spending time with Dee Devlin and their children on the Mediterranean Sea, providing a gentle reset to the story while showing off their massive wealth.

Devlin posted snippets of their yacht trip on her Instagram stories, creating a far more serene picture than Pacha’s strobe-lit chaos. She wore a flowing sundress with a visible leg tattoo, while the Irishman spent time with the kids and gazed into the distance.

It was an intentional image—one that shouted money, family, and a carefree return to leisure. However, this was no ordinary family trip. This was a McGregor-inspired comeback, complete with a floating supercar. McGregor’s Lamborghini yacht, the Tecnomar (for Lamborghini 63), was docked beneath their sun-soaked escape.

The $4.4 million thing of beauty was created by a partnership between Tecnomar and the renowned Italian automobile Lamborghini, and is no less than a 63-foot statement on water. Drenched in verde gea green (the same color as the Lamborghini Sian), its carbon-fiber shell rips through the waves, 4,000 horsepower thundering beneath.

Its two V12 MAN engines propel it to speeds of up to 60 knots, making it not only visually striking but also functionally powerful. Inside, the yacht takes inspiration from Lamborghini’s luxurious interiors. Leather seats lifted directly from the Huracán Evo. A dashboard that resembles the Aventador’s wheel. Every element feels like a Lamborghini was surgically joined with a spaceship rather than a boat.

It’s extravagant, expensive, and precisely what you’d expect from a man who is equally at ease hawking Proper No. Twelve as he is throwing fists under the strobe lights of a nightclub. Following the Ibiza incident, McGregor’s transition to family man on a floating luxury garage sends a clear message: turbulence may follow him, but he remains in control of the journey. In fact, he is already poking fun at the incident through these stories.

Conor McGregor references the Ibiza Brawl

Conor McGregor surely understands how to command a headline—and then manipulate it in his favor. Days after CCTV footage showed him dropping a man with two rapid punches at Ibiza’s Pacha nightclub, the Irishman broke his silence in the most ‘Notorious’ way possible: with a smile, a comment, and a not-so-subtle jab at the whole incident.

“The menace,” he wrote beside a photo, quoting an MMA Fighting headline that called him a “Menace to Society.” That article compiled fan reactions to the viral video. For McGregor, it was just another opportunity to change the script. The post was neither an apology nor an explanation.

McGregor revealed in his Instagram stories that he took his Black Forge Inn football team on a celebratory vacation to Ibiza after winning a local league in Dublin. He framed it as a reward—a luxurious holiday. It just happened to end with another McGregor moment, this time captured on video with club lights flashing and spectators scrambling.

Not only does the altercation stand out, but so does Conor McGregor’s ability to reinterpret it. From boats to headlines, lawsuits to Instagram captions, he treads the line between chaos and order. No press release or legal response—only a post and a shrug. He isn’t asking for forgiveness. He has already moved on.