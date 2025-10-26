Conor McGregor Splits UFC Fans With BKFC 83 Antics Amid Spiritual Journey Confession

The bright lights of the Palazzo della Sport in Rome were shining bright at BKFC 83, but Conor McGregor made sure that he became the focus of the night! Moments before BKFC 83 kicked off, McGregor stepped into the center of the ring, not to fight, but to announce. With the microphone in hand, the Irishman seemingly mirrored Bruce Buffer’s iconic delivery as he roared, “Ladies and gentlemen, Roma Italia! Tonight, live from the Palazzo della Sport, we showcase to you our modern-day gladiators of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. As they fight in the highest of stakes, four prestigious bare-knuckle world titles on the line. Four, four, four.”

Then he took it a step further by slipping in a product promo as he continued, “Brought to you by the world’s creamiest stout, better tasting and better pricing. Forged Irish Stout. Now available in Italia from the CONAT Group. Ladies and gentlemen, Referee Horvitz. Let’s get this party started. Salute!” With a pop of his Forged Irish Stout can, the crowd erupted. As the clip went viral online, some laughed, others rolled their eyes, the kind of split reaction Conor McGregor has mastered throughout his career.

Swinging back and forth between “saved and healed,“ and fired up promoter

But this wasn’t just showmanship. It came after the 37-year-old had declared himself “saved” and “healed” during the BKFC pre-fight press conference. The Irishman had opened up about finding faith and claimed, “There is a higher power, God, that dictates my journey and all of our journeys, and I live my life by God’s word. Since around that time that you mentioned at that last event, I’ve engaged in a spiritual journey, and I’m saved. I am healed.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he shattered his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, his career has looked more like a reality show than a redemption arc, with Hollywood cameos, political stunts, lawsuits, and now a retroactive 18-month suspension for failing to report his whereabouts to the Combat Sports Anti-Doping agency.

He’s still promising a UFC comeback at the White House event in 2026; whether that ever materializes, only time will tell. But his BKFC antics reminded everyone that McGregor doesn’t need a cage to command attention. Still, there was a bizarre duality to it all. One day, he’s talking salvation. Next, he’s playing hype man for one of the bloodiest combat sports in existence.

Lost in the theatrics was the actual card itself. BKFC 83 was a strong one: Chris Camozzi defending his cruiserweight crown against Alessio Sakara, Francesco Ricchi going for the European Middleweight title, and several rising European prospects on display. But Conor McGregor’s announcer duties clearly stole the show. Yet that tension, between spectacle and sport, is now part of McGregor’s legacy, and as usual, the fans had plenty to say about it!

Fans divided as Conor McGregor shows off his announcer chops at BKFC 83

One fan wrote, “So funny, great promoter Mc.” Many agreed. The Irishman’s ability to steal the show, even when he’s not fighting, remains unmatched. He’s long been combat sports’ greatest salesman, turning even a sponsor plug into entertainment. Fans nostalgic for his UFC glory days saw flashes of the 2016 showman who sold out arenas with nothing but a microphone and his boundless charisma!

But another posted sarcastically, “Yeah… looks totally healed.” The jab was aimed at McGregor’s recent claim that he’s both spiritually and physically “healed.” For skeptics, his wild ring antics and beer-fueled hype contradicted that message of calm redemption. The irony wasn’t lost.

The same sentiment was echoed by another fan who wrote, “Wasn’t he “saved” by Jesus like yesterday?” This reaction summed up what many were thinking: Conor McGregor‘s spiritual talk seemed at odds with his latest appearance. Was this newfound faith genuine or just another McGregor rebrand? What do you think?

Yet, someone else pointed out, “Love him or hate him, no denying this man’s capabilities to hype s— up.” Even his critics had to admit, McGregor’s charisma hasn’t faded. Whether in Rome or Las Vegas, few can electrify a crowd like ‘The Notorious.’ For BKFC, having a co-owner with that kind of pull is clearly marketing gold.

Another fan quipped, “Dozens of people are watching.” A tongue-in-cheek reference to BKFC’s niche status compared to the UFC. It was a subtle reminder that, while McGregor still talks like a global megastar, the stage he’s hyping isn’t quite the same scale, at least not yet.

And finally, one fan simply wrote, “Cringe.” The theatrics, from the booming intro to the stout pop, bordered on self-parody for some. To them, McGregor looked less like a ‘reborn’ athlete and more like a man clinging to fame.

Whether fans found it inspiring, hilarious, or downright cringe, one thing is certain: Conor McGregor remains the most polarizing figure in combat sports. His words about “healing” might have sparked curiosity, but it’s his antics that keep people talking. For BKFC, that’s a blessing; for McGregor’s redemption story, maybe not so much. Either way, he’s got the world watching again. And for ‘The Notorious,’ that might just be the only thing that truly matters!