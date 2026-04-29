Conor McGregor Starts New Venture With Unique Product to Challenge $90 Billion Industry Giants

Conor McGregor has knocked out plenty of opponents inside the octagon. But now he’s aiming for heavyweight players in the business world. Most fans already know the range of ventures ‘The Notorious’ has backed, from Forged Irish Stout to The Black Forge Inn and Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. This time, though, he’s stepping into a completely different arena.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hey folks, I have founded my latest venture,” McGregor wrote on X. “My creation for the $90bn per annum energy drinks category.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor’s new creation is an energy drink under the brand name MAC Energy. According to Conor McGregor, the drink includes new ingredients that sets itself apart from the plethora of options available in the market. Mainly, the key ingredients include 250mg of the powerhouse nootropic Cognizin citicoline and cognition, and 5g of goBHB ketones.

“However, it is unlike any other,” he added. “It is the ONLY energy drink with 5grams of the ketone ‘BHB’ inside. I also have this ketone patented. Meaning, while all the sleeping giants in the category have just been caught off guard by the MAC! They can do nothing about it! … Enjoy, Beverage Forum, California! That’s how it’s done!”

ADVERTISEMENT

In simple terms, BHB stands for Beta-Hydroxybutyrate. It is the main ketone body produced by your liver when your body breaks down fat for energy instead of glucose. BHB acts as a clean, efficient alternative energy source, especially for the brain, heart, and muscles. It can even cross the blood-brain barrier easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cognizin, on the other hand, is a patented, high-quality branded form of citicoline. It is one of the most researched nootropics used in supplements and functional beverages. In any case, McGregor previously partnered with Bucked Up energy drinks, ‘Notorious Buck,’ with his face and branding on them. But now, he appears to have launched his brand.

This comes after last year, Conor McGregor welcomed Donald Trump Jr. as a business partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Company co-owned by Conor McGregor went into business with the Trumps

MMA Inc., the NYSE-listed venture backed by Conor McGregor, brought in Donald Trump Jr. as a strategic advisor, according to The Mac Life. And the Trump-linked American Ventures led a $3 million initial investment and pledged up to $20 million more. Previously, Conor McGregor welcomed the move during an interview with TMZ Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don is a globally recognized business leader with a deep passion for martial arts and for the coaches and small business owners who are the backbone of this sport,” he said. “With Don joining our team, I couldn’t be more excited about the future we’re building together at MMA.INC.”

“I am deeply passionate about supporting small business owners to thrive…,” Trump Jr. added. “And help MMA.INC connect these businesses with fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that while Conor McGregor is out of the cage, he is starting a business and making connections left and right. He is expected to return to the UFC this year, but will his return be as successful as his business?