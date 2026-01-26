Conor McGregor Suggested New Opponent in Paddy Pimblett After Michael Chandler UFC White House Snub

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Conor McGregor‘s name hovers around the White House card like a loose wire. Everyone knows the UFC wants him there. Everyone knows he wants to be there. What nobody seems to agree on anymore is who he should fight. And now that Dana White has effectively shut the door on Michael Chandler, the speculation has taken a sharp left turn.

Once Michael Chandler was ruled out, the conversation didn’t slow down; instead, it rerouted. Fans began connecting dots. Fighters began presenting ideas. And suddenly, a matchup that seemed ludicrous a week ago started to feel strangely aligned with the chaos of the moment.

Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett gains unexpected momentum

When asked about Michael Chandler as Conor McGregor’s next opponent, Dana White didn’t mince words as he shot down the plans that ‘Iron’ had been so excited about. “We love Chandler. You don’t have enough time on your show for me to talk to you about how awesome Chandler is. You know how I feel about Conor and everything for the sport and this company. But that’s not the fight we’re going with,” the UFC CEO said on The Pat McAfee Show.

The message was clear: Conor McGregor may still be in the mix for the White House, but not against the man who has spent years chasing him. That clarity left a void—and those always get filled fast in MMA. Rising UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney was among the first to say the quiet part out loud.

He painted a vision on X that immediately caught fire: Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje, followed by Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett. On paper, it sounds crazy. In reality, it is exactly what the UFC needs right now. While ‘The Baddy’ is coming off a loss, it was not a devastating one. His war with Gaethje showed durability, chaos tolerance, and an ability to survive hell.

And yes, Paddy Pimblett didn’t win the interim title, but he proved his worth and that he belongs in massive moments. Bloodied, dropped, eye-poked, and yet moving forward like a zombie—that kind of performance inspires confidence even in defeat.

And Conor McGregor doesn’t need a contender. He needs a fight that sells itself without relying on ranking logic. Pimblett brings noise, accent, controversy, and a fanbase that bleeds into casual culture. The optics are clear: old superstar vs. new lightning rod, Irish passion versus Liverpool madness, and experience versus belief.

There is also timing. Chandler is gone. The UFC wants spectacle at the White House, not clean matchmaking theory. Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett is not about belts; it is about selling the fight. And in a sport where the biggest fights are rarely the cleanest, this idea feels uncomfortably possible. In fact, who knows how to market himself better than ‘The Baddy’ right now, as he earned himself a $500K proof of this?

UFC sponsors gift Paddy Pimblett a $500K gift

Paddy Pimblett’s rise has never been limited to what happens after the bell. It’s about the noise he makes before it even rings. That’s why the timing matters. As Conor McGregor hype grows louder and the White House event becomes more spectacle-oriented, Paddy Pimblett is showing the UFC exactly why his name keeps coming up—by understanding value more than just wins.

Polymarket’s $500K chain wasn’t random generosity. It was recognition. An official UFC partner does not spend so much money until a fighter makes a significant impact. Pimblett’s decision to spend $140,000-$150,000 to fill the arena now appears less reckless and more sensible.

At UFC 324, one could see a sea of blonde wigs and could easily have mistaken Las Vegas for Liverpool as ‘The Baddy’ made his way to the Octagon as the crowd favorite, despite being in America, the home turf of his opponent, Justin Gaethje. Just like fans, the sponsors noticed. So, the chain was not a flex; it was proof of return.

That is where everything links. Titles come and go, but attention compounds. Paddy Pimblett doesn’t just fight; he makes scenes. Chants, accents, and chaos are clearly things that spill off the screen into culture. For a UFC chasing moments big enough for the White House lawn, that matters. And whether Michael Chandler fans like it or not, Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor seems like the match made in MMA heaven.