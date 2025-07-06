Conor McGregor Surprises Fans by Squashing Beef With 50 Cent as Rapper Celebrates Birthday at UFC Star’s $6M Pub

We bet nobody saw this coming. Conor McGregor and 50 Cent, who had previously been at odds, were just seen sharing a hug and smiling together in Ireland, shocking fans online. For longtime followers of their feud, the visuals were as strange as they get. And where did this unexpected reunion occur? At none other than McGregor’s $6.1 million pride and joy, The Black Forge Inn.

The UFC superstar not only hosted the event but also promoted it on social media. “50 Cent in da house at The Black Forge to celebrate his birthday! Happy Birthday 50!” McGregor wrote on his Instagram story. A second story appeared shortly after: “50 Cent is in the gaf now! THE BLACK FORGE INN! His 50th bday today. SPECTACULAR.”

The stories and the videos surely make it look like a public reset on a rivalry has been hit, one that had previously grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons — because, make no mistake, this was once a very real beef. The drama began in 2017 when McGregor, in full trash-talk mode ahead of his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, inexplicably called out 50 Cent: “50 Cent’s a b—-!”

The rapper, who was once close to Mayweather, retaliated relentlessly, criticizing McGregor’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, sharing memes about his infamous bus attack, and even claiming he could beat McGregor in a street fight owing to size differences. ‘The Notorious’ responded in kind, daring 50 to fight him in a celebrity bout.

Personal attacks flew, ranging from insults about bankruptcy to remarks about family. It was unpleasant, noisy, and quite public. But we have to remember — 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have had a very public beef stemming from 2012, when the rapper tried to start his own boxing promotion. The rapper began posting barbs at the retired boxer instead, while celebrating McGregor’s unexpected announcement to run for President of Ireland.

The support looked real, whether it was due to respect, amusement, or simply shared star power. When 50 strolled into McGregor’s pub on his 50th birthday, it was clear that the hatchet had been buried, and the toast had long been over. True reconciliations are uncommon in the worlds of combat sports and hip-hop, where egos collide as frequently as fists and diss tracks. But McGregor and 50 managed to pull it off, and it surely left fans surprised.

Fans go crazy in the comments as Conor McGregor and 50 Cent celebrate together

The video of Conor McGregor and 50 Cent hugging it out at The Black Forge Inn did more than just turn heads; it set the internet on fire. After years of exchanging insults, fans couldn’t believe they were now sharing jokes and whiskey.

The moment felt like an unexpected crossover episode, and for many, it triggered memories of their very public feud. “Didn’t Conor have a beef with 50 Cent?” a fan asked. Another said, “And they used to beef with each other,” while another simply laughed, “I remember when they had beef lol.”

Despite the history, fans celebrated the odd union rather than harboring old resentment. “Two of the best s— talkers in the game 💯,” one fan commented, expressing what many were thinking. It was more than just nostalgia; it was appreciation.

“This duo would be an electric factory podcast,” a user added, vividly seeing the fireworks if these two ever sat behind a mic. Another user couldn’t help but describe the meeting as “King trashtalk meeting another King trashtalk.”

But what really tied it all together was the shock factor. “Wild crossover!” screamed one fan, while another commented, “McGregor and 50 Cent in Ireland is not a duo I expected today.” The reactions accurately reflected the attitude, which was equal parts confusion, appreciation, and enthusiasm. When two of the biggest showmen in their respective lanes set aside their differences and raise a glass, fans are more than willing to do the same.