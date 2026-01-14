Conor McGregor Takes a Page Out of Donald Trump’s Playbook as He Turns to God

Conor McGregor has reinvented himself more times than most fighters ever step into the cage: the trash-talking prodigy, the global superstar, and even the cautionary tale of the pitfalls of fame. Now, in early 2026, he appears to be leaning into something else entirely with faith, legacy, and symbolism.

Two recent posts on X lit the fuse. First, a simple line: “Healthy and happy thank you God!” Then came the follow-up, louder and unmistakably familiar in tone: “It will be my great honour to “MAKE UFC GREAT AGAIN!” Only on @paramountplus .”

The phrasing wasn’t accidental. It echoed President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric almost beat for beat, and maybe that was the point? It’s hard to tell. For context, this isn’t Conor McGregor’s first public turn toward faith. Back in late 2025, after undergoing ibogaine treatment in Mexico, McGregor shared an intense, polarizing account of what he described as a spiritual awakening.

He claimed the experience showed him his own death, its impact on his children, and culminated in a vision where Jesus “descended from the white marble steps of heaven” and placed a crown on his head. He wrote that he was “saved,” “healed,” and that his prayers and those of others had worked. At the time, many dismissed it as another McGregor monologue spiraling into excess. But months later, the tone feels different.

Another important piece of the puzzle was the billboard accompanying his posts. McGregor’s image towering over a city, promoting the UFC’s move to Paramount+. The promotion’s new seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount is massive. The UFC is clearly looking for a flagship moment to launch this era. And McGregor, despite not having fought since 2021, still draws more attention than most active champions combined.

And then there’s the White House event. Once the UFC announced plans to host a historic card on June 14, McGregor immediately attached himself to it. He teased a showdown with Michael Chandler, a rivalry that’s been simmering since The Ultimate Fighter 31, and ‘Iron’, for his part, has never wavered, repeatedly stating that the fight will happen!

Conor McGregor’s return at the White House gets a massive hint from Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler has been waiting for this moment for nearly three years, and if there’s one thing he’s never lacked, it’s belief. The timeline is well known by now. The UFC paired McGregor and Chandler as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in early 2023, with the promise of a welterweight showdown to follow. The fight was finally booked for UFC 303 in June 2024, only for McGregor’s foot injury to pull the plug once again.

Since then, fans have grown skeptical. But Chandler insists it’s neither fiction nor finished. Appearing on CBS during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Chandler leaned into the moment when host Bert Kreischer pressed him about the rumors swirling around the White House event.

Smiling, but careful with his words, Chandler said, “I will say, it’s gonna be a big year.” He pointed to the UFC’s move to Paramount+ and then delivered the line that immediately set social media buzzing.

“There’s a rumor going around,” Chandler continued. “We can’t confirm nor deny, but it does sound like I might be handing Conor McGregor a good ol’ passionate, ‘red, white and blue’ butt whooping in the South Lawn of the White House sometime this summer. And that’s the plan, let’s go.”

So, even with Conor McGregor’s recent cryptic remarks, the irony is that none of this works unless he actually walks back into the Octagon. The billboard, the rhetoric, the revival language, it all collapses without action. And that’s where Michael Chandler looms. Not as a prop, but as the man who’s been waiting, staying ready, and openly daring the Irishman to make all of this real.

But is this a genuine spiritual grounding after years of chaos? Or is it McGregor doing what he’s always done best, turning the spotlight toward himself at exactly the right time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!