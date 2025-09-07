Conor McGregor Takes Another Business Venture Global With 70,000 Stores’ Backing

Conor McGregor has never been one to stay in one lane. Fighting may have made him a global star, but his ventures outside the cage are what catapulted him to another stratosphere of success. From whiskey to recovery products, ‘The Notorious’ has turned his empire into something that stretches far beyond the Octagon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, McGregor is taking another victory lap, as he recently revealed that his sports recovery brand, TIDL, has achieved massive global reach, and he wasn’t shy about letting the world know!

On his Instagram story, the Irishman shared a map of the US flooded with location pins and captioned it, “That’s not 5G coverage. That’s TIDL coverage 30,000+ stores in the USA, 40,000 more worldwide, we’ve got you covered.” It wasn’t just a flex. It was a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, TIDL isn’t a new name in Conor McGregor’s business portfolio. Back in 2020, he co-founded the brand alongside his manager, Audie Attar, with a mission that went deeper than temporary relief. In an interview with Men’s Journal before UFC 264, McGregor had stated, “I genuinely live on the TIDL product, I have been training my hardest every single day, and have never felt better.”

The science behind it was simple but overlooked: recovery mattered as much as training. Athletes couldn’t perform at their peak if fatigue and inflammation were dragging them down. As per the report from Men’s Journal, Dr. Cohin Kakar, chief scientific officer at the company, had shared, “True sports recovery goes beyond just pain relief, It’s a daily commitment to addressing inflammation and other effects of intense training on the body and reviving muscles and joints so they can continue to perform better every single day.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago UFC 264 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 8/7/2021 Conor McGregor Conor McGregor 8/7/2021 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/TomxHoganx UFC264PC14_Hoganphotos

By 2024, TIDL wasn’t just growing; it was exploding. A launch in India marked one of its biggest milestones yet. Partnering with Baidyanath, a company with over a century of history in wellness, TIDL entered 40,000 new stores across the country.

AD

Conor McGregor called it a “game-changer,” adding, “TIDL isn’t just about easing pain; it’s about revolutionizing recovery.” He also highlighted his partnership with cricket icon Virat Kohli, saying the energy of Indian athletes matched his own fighting spirit.

For ‘The Notorious,’ the success of TIDL is another chapter in his transformation from prizefighter to mogul. Proper No. Twelve showed he could dominate the liquor industry, and TIDL is proving he can leave his mark on sports recovery, too, as the numbers speak for themselves. As such, from the cage to the corporate world, Conor McGregor has shown he can build empires. Now, he’s setting his sights on a different battleground, the presidency of Ireland!

Conor McGregor takes aim at the Irish presidency as he calls on supporters to “nominate” him

Recently, the former UFC champion filmed a video outside the gates of government buildings in Dublin. In it, McGregor doubled down on his stances, while also pledging to address the rise of child homelessness if elected. Yet it wasn’t just words. His written message that day carried a direct call to action as he shared, “Contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me.”

According to Irish election law, a presidential candidate must be at least 35 years old, an age McGregor meets, and secure nominations from 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities. The problem? The deadline to make the ballot is September 24, and despite McGregor’s confidence in August when he posted, “I have it secured,” his latest plea suggests the support isn’t locked in yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McGregor made a point to champion local councilors over national politicians as he stated, “Our councillors are the backbone of our communities. They work harder and deliver more for the people than those in the Oireachtas, who continue to fail this country time and again. If you are a councillor who feels your voice is ignored, your hands tied, and your community overlooked, then I ask you to stand with me.”

His presidential ambitions first became public in March, days after his visit to the White House with President Donald Trump. Ireland’s election is set for October 24, giving him only weeks to convert ambition into reality. Now, as he campaigns for the presidency, the question isn’t just whether Conor McGregor can win votes; it’s whether his empire-building mindset can translate from boardrooms and brands to the ballot box.