Conor McGregor Takes Big Step Into $20B Industry as He Announces New Job Opportunity for Fans

Conor McGregor has been unusually active on social media lately, but his most recent post was not about a return, a callout, or even a celebration. Instead, he delivered something considerably more unexpected: a job announcement. And not just any job: late-night brewery shifts. The twist? It comes at a time when his stout brand is generating headlines for reasons other than smooth pours and packed pubs.

Conor McGregor‘s Forged Irish Stout has been actively expanding all year, but the increased demand for round-the-clock staffing prompted concerns. The global brewing sector is expanding, with a projected $20 billion market, but Forged has received attention following stories of financial losses and High Court challenges. So when ‘The Notorious’ announced that he was scaling up to 24/7, 365-day operations, fans couldn’t help but wonder what was going on behind the scenes.

Conor McGregor opens the doors for new employees

Taking to his Instagram account, the Irishman shared a video of his stacked inventory, while the caption called out eager fans wanting to be a part of his business. Conor McGregor wrote in the caption: “Our Forged brewery is gearing up to operate 24/7, 365 now. Full capacity. Do you know anyone looking for late night shifts? Late night and overtime hours. Hit me up, send your CV. 🎅”

The message served as both a wink to fans and a reminder that, despite the rumors, he is still pushing Forged forward. While reports indicated that companies tied to the stout suffered $8.9 million in losses, ‘The Notorious’ is all confident that his boat will keep on sailing. In fact, the Forged Irish Stout team responded with a brief, controlled statement, assuring everyone that the stout is doing just fine.

They acknowledged the two High Court filings, one for around $41,700 and the other for approximately $231,720, but stated that every unresolved matter “has been or will be resolved.” Signed simply FIS Team, the note emphasized their dedication to Dublin brewing and reinforced their position as the world’s fastest-growing stout brand. In other words, they wanted everyone to focus on expansion rather than paperwork.

And that is exactly what Conor McGregor’s employment pitch indicated: forward motion. Despite financial challenges, Forged is entering a vast worldwide market that still values brands with strong personalities and great marketing. Few athletes can grab attention with a job announcement, but the Irishman made it feel like another headline moment in his long-running story of business ambition.

It remains to be seen whether Forged Irish Stout will grow into another Proper Twelve-sized empire. But McGregor offering overtime shifts during the holidays? That’s a man not retreating from the industry; instead, he is doubling down, gearing up, and asking the world to join the ride. As for his critics, he recently spared some stern words for them in a now-deleted tweet.

McGregor details the difference between losing money and investing it

Conor McGregor’s deleted tweet reflected the same spirit that drove his late-night hiring call: a refusal to let anybody else define Forged or where it is heading. So when headlines framed his stout company’s $8.9 million deficit as “losses,” he didn’t try to avoid it. He tackled it head-on, claiming that the figures were not proof of failure but rather the cost of developing something he feels has the potential to break into a multibillion-dollar market.

McGregor tweeted, “Lol, you bums aren’t thinking big enough…” I ‘LOST’ NOTHING. I invested!” He reminded everyone that early deficits are common in the beverage industry, particularly for businesses expanding across borders. ‘The Notorious’ then took the argument a step further, describing the stout business as a $20 billion field with only “one player,” positioning Forged as the challenger ready to destroy an old monopoly.

Even if he exaggerated the landscape by neglecting the numerous stout and porter brands available, the message was delivered exactly as intended: he sees Forged as a long-term investment, not a sinking ship. “Wait and see the money I pump into it this year! … Stop thinking small team!” For him, the discussion is not about write-offs or court filings. It’s about momentum, ambition, and establishing his presence in an industry that he refuses to treat as anything less than another empire to conquer.