Conor McGregor Takes Fiancé Dee Devlin & Kids to Naples’ Legendary Stadium After $11.7M Revamp Falls Through

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor skipped attending UFC 319 on August 16 to take his family of six on vacation to Naples, Italy. The 37-year-old recently shared a video from the streets of Naples, where he was swarmed by a chaotic crowd of fans. But ‘The Notorious’ didn’t stop there—he treated his fiancée Dee Devlin and their kids to a private tour of one of the city’s greatest landmarks—the legendary Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Originally named Stadio del Sole, the stadium was built in 1959 and officially opened on December 6 that year. Today, with a capacity of 54,726, it stands as a cultural landmark in Naples and the proud home of SSC Napoli. Renamed in 2020 to honor soccer legend Diego Maradona—whose brilliance delivered two Serie A titles to the city—it remains a symbol of Naples’ passion for football. So, when McGregor and his family stepped inside this historic arena, what exactly did they do?

Earlier today, Conor McGregor’s fiancée shared pictures and videos from their trip on her Instagram story, capturing a shirtless McGregor posing with the entire family inside the historic arena. Other clips even showed the group kicking a ball around, enjoying a game of football in the empty stadium. McGregor later reposted the clips on his Instagram story before sharing a heartfelt message dedicated to his son.

“Your daddy’s not saying train all the time for nothing, my son,” he noted in the captions. “It’s on us and only us to build to the level where we have the stamina to go up and down these pitches at pace, all day long,” McGregor added. “What we wish for, we have to work for! Take this vision. This is it. In the flesh. Serie A league champions, home stadium. The Diego Armando Maradona stadium… You have it exactly as it is here though! The perfect picture. The full stadium. The seats. The net. The magnitude. You’re welcome.”

Later, the MMA icon revealed that he was mobbed by fans on his way back to his luxury yacht in Italy. “Just scored a hat trick for @napoli,” he joked. “I’m going in now me ma is calling me for me supper 🩵 See ya’s tomorrow hahaha 🙏.” While McGregor and his family soaked up a day of football fun, the stadium itself is preparing for an $11.7 million renovation.

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is headed for $11.7 million renovation amid a visit from Conor McGregor

According to a July 2025 report from The Stadium Business, the Municipality of Naples has allocated €10 million ($11.7 million) for the renovation of Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, in a bid to have the historic stadium considered for UEFA Euro 2032. What are the proposed changes? Well, it includes reopening the third tier, expanding capacity by 10,000 seats, and improving safety and efficiency across the venue.

The changes also include enhancements to public transportation and surrounding infrastructure. Despite the Municipality’s efforts, SSC Napoli has expressed concerns over the project’s viability. The club said, “Napoli intends to invest its own resources in the construction of a new stadium, capable of hosting Euro 2032.” They argued that the proposed renovation was “unsatisfactory” and “incompatible” with modern stadium standards.

They are signaling a preference to pursue a completely new facility that could also support urban regeneration in a deprived area of the city.

It seems the proposed renovations at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona won’t be moving forward, thanks to SSC Napoli. That said, Conor McGregor clearly enjoyed some quality time at the stadium with his family. What’s your take on McGregor’s visit?