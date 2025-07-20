Conor McGregor Tips His Hat to Dustin Poirier While Jon Jones Catches Strays After UFC 318 Tribute

Dustin Poirier‘s retirement fight didn’t go as planned. The lightweight legend finally succumbed to defeat at the hands of Max Holloway, who retained his BMF title, as he defended the title for the first time. But with a class act, ‘Blessed’ made the whole moment about Poirier, even though he got a win back against a rival to whom he’s lost twice in the past. But guess what? ‘The Diamond’ also got an unexpected farewell message from one of his biggest rivals, Conor McGregor.

As we all know, there’s certainly no love lost between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. They had one of the most heated and memorable rivalries in UFC history. And although McGregor lost the rivalry to Poirier, he gave credit where credit was due. As ‘The Notorious’ gave a shout-out to the main event fighters of UFC 318, claiming to have loved witnessing their matchup, he also bid farewell to the Lafayette native, who capped off a highly decorated career.

“We love a good scrapper in the company, and them two boys are just that! Scrappers,” Conor McGregor stated in a now-deleted tweet. “Awesome stuff! Great fights lads, bravo! R.I.Pea head!” However, McGregor wasn’t the only one who had a message for Dustin Poirier, as consensus GOAT Jon Jones also stepped in to share a few kind words for the former UFC interim lightweight champion. “Congratulations on an amazing career Dustin, thank you for the years of entertainment. Now go enjoy your retirement,” Jones wrote on X.

Meanwhile, some fans on social media took issue with Jon Jones after he shared his message to Dustin Poirier, taking a dig at the unceremonious nature of ‘Bones’s brief UFC retirement announcement. Here’s what they had to say.

Fan takes a swipe at Jon Jones as ex-two-weight champ congratulates Dustin Poirier

The UFC 318 card was built around Dustin Poirier, who got a much-deserved farewell even though he could not get the win against Max Holloway. As Jon Jones shared a message for him, a fan responded to that message, voicing their displeasure with the way the former 2-weight UFC champion bid farewell to the sport only to come back within a couple of weeks. After all, they were waiting for the Tom Aspinall fight.

In response to the fan, Jon Jones appeared a bit irritated with the negative reactions, stating, “Why the negativity? My last fight I beat the greatest heavyweight of all time for a record-breaking 16 title wins. I did it in my home state at Madison Square Garden,” on X. Mentioning his UFC White House plans, Jones added, “And if that wasn’t my last time fighting, the next one will be at the White House at the biggest event in the history of our sport.”

Meanwhile, the consensus UFC GOAT also found some backing, as a fan claimed that arguing with negative fans is not worth his time. Jon Jones could not agree more, as he added, “Trust me, I know, I make their skin boil. lol.” Well, it appears that there could be fans who do not rate Jones highly, but he’s got his supporters in the fight community as well.

Well, what do you think of Conor McGregor’s message to Dustin Poirier? Was it expected? Well, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below while giving your honest take on Jon Jones catching strays on social media after sharing a message for ‘The Diamond’.