Conor McGregor Turns $8.9M Loss Into Bold Business Move as Forged Stout Targets $20B Market

When the Irish Independent reshared its article about Conor McGregor‘s Forged Stout’s total losses of $8.92 million, the headline went viral in a flash. Normally, filings like this don’t make much noise, but this one did. Within minutes, ‘The Notorious’ weighed in, resharing the post with a lengthy, confrontational message that turned the narrative on its head.

Instead of avoiding the stats, he leaned into them, combining swagger, frustration, and his own perspective on the stout industry he’s attempting to shake up. It was more than just a response; it completely changed the tone, transforming a typical financial update into a debate about the difference between losing money and investing it.

Conor McGregor frames deficit as a strategic investment

In his now-deleted retweet, Conor McGregor outright denied that his company had suffered a loss. “Lol, you bums aren’t thinking big enough. Again… I ‘LOST’ NOTHING. I invested!” he wrote. To him, the $8.92 million deficit is simply the cost of scaling hard, not a sign that the brand is crumbling. Early losses are common for any beverage firm attempting to expand into international markets, and the former UFC double champion leaned fully on that logic.

‘The Notorious’ also described the stout industry as an enormous arena: “This is a $20 billion dollar a year category with only one player in the game.” According to current market research, the worldwide stout industry is worth $15–19 billion, with growth predicted to reach $20 billion later this decade, so he’s not far off, even if labeling it a one-player field ignores the many other stout and porter manufacturers outside of Guinness.

Conor McGregor pushed harder, taking direct aim at the dominant force. Without mentioning Guinness, he described the main player as “a greedy grass,” “a rip-off merchant,” and even “poisoner of its custom (BOMBSHELL COMING).” Those claims reflect his usual bombastic tone more than anything supported by public evidence, but they show how he is promoting Forged Stout as a bold challenger in a field he believes has grown complacent.

To emphasize his claim, ‘The Notorious’ cited Forged’s rapid expansion: “Now available in OVER 20 COUNTRIES!” – though the exact figure has not been independently confirmed. In either case, the message was clear: he sees the expenditure as momentum, not a mistake.

And that’s why he ended the post with a boost of confidence: “Wait and see the money I pump into it this year! … Stop thinking small team!” So, it surely looks like the Irishman is really confident in his brand. In fact, the company even claimed last month that all business issues related to the brewery have been, or will be, resolved.

McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout gives a positive update on court proceedings

It is worth noting that just a month before Conor McGregor‘s response to the financial headlines, Forged Irish Stout issued a steadier message aimed at calming the brand’s reputation. The corporation turned its emphasis to clarity, addressing the legal issues that had been simmering in the background. And according to the brewery, the day-to-day business wasn’t spiraling behind the scenes.

The two High Court cases—one from Enterprise Tondelli for approximately $41,700 and another from Minch Malt for more than $231,720—raised major concerns about the company’s stability. But rather than let the filings overshadow the expansion Conor McGregor is mentioning, Forged issued a brief statement clarifying that every outstanding matter “has been or will be resolved.”

There were no lengthy explanations or back-and-forths, only a direct guarantee that the issues were being addressed. Signed simply “FIS Team,” the statement emphasized Forged’s commitment to brewing in Dublin and referred to itself as the world’s fastest-growing stout brand. It wasn’t flair or defensiveness; it was a straightforward update intended to keep the conversation on track. So, it seems like Conor McGregor’s boat continues floating ahead.