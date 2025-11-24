Conor McGregor Turns to God After Being ‘Shown His Death’ During Trauma Treatment

Conor McGregor‘s disappearance from social media is not unusual, but this time it seemed a little different. It wasn’t a strategic wait before a callout or a promotional stunt before a new announcement. It was a long, unusual silence, coming after a year of chaos that had already thrust the former champion into the strangest chapter of his public existence. Fans weren’t just waiting for a tweet; they were wondering if he was okay.

So when he finally returned, he didn’t come back swinging at rivals. Instead, He came back talking about death, visions, a spiritual encounter, and trauma therapy thousands of miles away. It was not hype. Nor bravado. It read like someone attempting to explain an experience that truly shook him to the core.

Conor McGregor’s surreal experience during ibogaine treatment

In his returning tweet, Conor McGregor revealed that he had been to Tijuana to receive ibogaine treatment. For the ones unaware, it is a psychedelic therapy used to treat trauma and brain injuries that can drag patients to the depths of their subconscious. And according to ‘The Notorious,’ the very same treatment took him somewhere he wasn’t expecting.

“I was shown what would have been my death. How soon it was to be, and how it would have impacted my children,” he wrote. “I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin.” What followed was the part that stunned even longtime fans: the Irishman claimed he had direct contact with God.

“God then came to me in the Holy Trinity… He is MIGHTY! Jesus, his child. Mary, his Mother. The Archangels. All present in heaven.” He recalled seeing a bright light, followed by a moment that he claims changed him forever. “Jesus descended from the white marble steps of heaven and anointed me with a crown. I was saved.”

According to ‘The Notorious,’ the session lasted 36 hours straight, and his head, heart, and soul were “healed.” In fact, Conor McGregor characterized it as a rebirth, not a metaphor, but one he believes he experienced. “It absolutely saved my life, and in turn saved my family,” he wrote in his tweet. “I am my child again. But this time with the knowledge of my adult.”

Whether fans perceive this as an epiphany, a delusion, or a man attempting to claw his way out of years of chaos, one thing is certain: McGregor isn’t approaching this as just another story. In fact, when another user shared his claims on social media, the Irishman simply retweeted it and added, “Glory to God! 🙏”

So, it surely looks like the former UFC double champion sees it as the moment that actually saved him from what he thought would be the end. And now, with a UFC return still linked to the historic White House event, he’s framing the comeback not as a fight, but as part of the life God has given him. In fact, he also has his gear and coaches ready for the occasion.

Conor McGregor is all geared up for his UFC comeback

For a man who believes he nearly dodged his own death, Conor McGregor now moves with the determination to prove that his second chance was not wasted. His first step was visual, as he unveiled his personalized Venum shorts, a privilege reserved for select UFC stars. The green design, adorned with $100 bills and the Irish flag, was more than just a fashion statement. It was a signal.

‘The Notorious’ is preparing for the White House card as if his name has already been penciled in. But the real shift came from training footage. After years of scattered camps and uncertainty surrounding his fighting shape, Conor McGregor returned to SBG Ireland and rejoined with John Kavanagh, the coach who fueled his early success. The two appeared relaxed, quiet, and focused, in stark contrast to the chaos that has surrounded the former double champion in recent years.

“My preparation has been exceptional and only beginning!” he wrote, suggesting that he is already considering the comeback as a done deal. Later that night, he doubled down with a quieter post — a photo from bed captioned, “Motivation. Isolation. Discipline. But, above all. Prayer!”

For someone rebuilding after trauma treatment, it painted a clear picture: Conor McGregor is not looking at this return as a payday. He is framing it as a purpose. It’s unclear whether it takes him to the White House card or stalls like past comebacks, but for the first time in a long time, he appears to be aligned, focused, and training.