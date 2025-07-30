Conor McGregor Undergoes First Doping Test as UFC Return Comes Close to Reality

Conor McGregor appears to be one step closer to returning to the Octagon. After months of teasing fans with cryptic updates and surprise announcements, ‘The Notorious’ just gave visual confirmation that he has rejoined the UFC’s anti-doping program. While there is still no official fight date, the Irishman’s social media posts have revived the excitement surrounding his long-awaited return. And this time, it feels more real than ever.

In classic Conor McGregor fashion, the announcement didn’t come through a press release or an interview; instead, it came through a series of Instagram stories. First, a photo of the testing kit with no caption. Then there’s a scene of McGregor sitting on his yacht with the tester next to him. The message was clear: McGregor is back, and he’s doing it his way.

And if that wasn’t enough, he followed it up with a photo of blood being pulled from his shoulder and a final story in which he held a urine sample with the caption, “I piss excellence.” While this may be typical bravado, there is substance behind the swagger this time around. McGregor, who has not competed since 2021 due to an awful leg break, has made no secret of his desire to fight again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They’re testing me,” he told The Schmo earlier this month, during the BKFC press conference in Florida. “I’m in the pool. I thought that’s what the pools were for, jumping in and out, but I’m back in the pool. So get ready and stay ready because damage will be done. Oval Office. White House card.”

AD

That last line was more than just flair or ‘The Notorious’ living up to his moniker through his microphone. Conor McGregor has made it obvious that he wants to fight at the UFC’s White House event in 2026, as part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations. UFC CEO Dana White already stated that the company will hold a significant card around then, with several competitors vying for a spot. So, it’s no surprise that the Irishman simply wants a piece of the cake as well.

via Imago Bellator Dublin, 3 Arena, Dublin 25/2/2022 Conor McGregor arrives Conor McGregor arrives 25/2/2022 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/BryanxKeanex INP26254

Truth be told, McGregor’s inclusion in the mix instantly makes the event more marketable and possibly historic, assuming he’s indeed on it. So, for now, all eyes are on McGregor’s next move. Entering the testing pool is just the beginning; it indicates intent but isn’t considered a signed contract. But it is a big move, especially considering his history with testing pools in recent developments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor’s latest testing shows real intent

For someone who has built a reputation on unpredictability, McGregor’s decision to return to the testing pool this time feels more grounded. Fans will recall that he has previously played hopscotch with the UFC’s anti-doping program. The last time he re-entered the pool was back in 2023, preparing for a highly anticipated fight against Michael Chandler, only for that momentum to fade away when a training injury sidelined him again.

Now, about two years after going radio silent on testing records, the Irishman’s reappearance has everyone sitting up. The biggest difference this time? He’s not doing it for a fight already on the books. There’s no date, no contract, and no confirmed opponent. That’s what distinguishes this from previous attempts. Chandler was clearly the focus back then. Now, it’s all about the long game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With more than a year ahead of him for the White House event, he has enough time to complete the UFC’s six-month drug testing criteria without relying on any last-minute exemptions. Of course, simply being in the pool does not guarantee anything; McGregor’s testing record is patchy at best. In 2024, he completed 11 tests, but none have been recorded so far in 2025.

That means he probably dropped out again around the new year. However, if this next phase of testing is successful, it will represent a significant move. At the very least, fans now have something physical to point to: a blood kit, a urine sample, and a timeline that could lead to something significant.