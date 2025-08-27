Conor McGregor Undergoes Second Doping Test as UFC White House Return Looks More Realistic Than Ever

Conor McGregor‘s long-awaited UFC comeback may be getting closer. Weeks after announcing his return to the drug-testing pool, the Irishman has already taken a second doping test, further fueling expectations that he could headline the historic White House card in July 2026. The testing update, shared directly by McGregor, represents another noticeable step forward following years of false starts and setbacks.

McGregor’s commitment to testing is especially significant given his recent history. Since fracturing his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, doubts regarding his fighting future have lingered. His brief flirtation with a return at UFC 303 ended in heartbreak as a toe injury caused him to withdraw from a bout against Michael Chandler.

Despite lawsuits, business ventures, and issues beyond the cage, Conor McGregor‘s ability to command global attention has kept speculation about a comeback alive. This latest sequence of tests has turned that rhetoric into something far more concrete. His recent Instagram story, which shows a testing kit on his yacht, confirms that he’s staying with the process this time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Another day. Another @ufc tester aboard my yacht! #CleanSport,” he wrote. It is worth noting that just weeks ago, he captioned a similar photo, “I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!” giving fans a rare glimpse of hope for his fighting future. However, the process has not gone without critique. McGregor’s earlier posts of his blood and urine samples on social media had many fans doubting their legitimacy.

However, according to the UFC’s official anti-doping database, those claims are no longer in question, as he has officially registered at least one test session in 2025. All of this momentum points to a far larger event: the UFC’s White House event. President Donald Trump and Dana White have both approved the idea of organizing a big card to commemorate America’s 250th Independence Day, with McGregor publicly expressing his willingness to be a part of it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Bellator Dublin, 3 Arena, Dublin 25/2/2022 Conor McGregor arrives Conor McGregor arrives 25/2/2022 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/BryanxKeanex INP26254

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honored! Count me in!” McGregor wrote on July 4. UFC officials confirmed the event is in the works, and while White has yet to commit McGregor to the car, he did announce his intentions to meet the Irishman in Italy to discuss the details. But while that happens, ‘The Notorious’ is keeping himself busy with some drug testing and being neighbors with soccer royalty.

Conor McGregor is a yacht neighbor with Sir David Beckham

From White House talks to white sails, McGregor’s focus shifted from meetings with Dana White to a surprise run-in with Sir David Beckham on the Amalfi Coast. The Beckhams, on vacation aboard their £16 million yacht Seven, named after Beckham’s Manchester United jersey number, docked alongside McGregor’s Lamborghini, transforming the port into a platform for two worldwide icons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘The Notorious’ shared the moment with his 46 million Instagram followers, posting photos with Sir Beckham and his two sons, Cruz and Romeo. Conor McGregor called the former England captain “a big inspiration growing up” and praised the “Beckham dynasty” as a powerhouse, making it clear that his admiration was genuine. For once, the Irishman spoke with respect rather than rivalry.

The connection also hit close to home. The Irishman, a lifelong Manchester United fan, has previously spoken of using his Communion money to buy the club’s gray 1996 uniform. Meeting Beckham, no longer a fan in the stands but a peer on neighboring yachts, added a personal depth to the experience, combining nostalgia with the status McGregor enjoys today. So, with the two finally being friends now, can we expect Sir David Beckham to make an appearance in the UFC to support his yacht buddy? Let us know in the comments.