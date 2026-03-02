Conor McGregor Unlikely to Fight at UFC White House Per Insider, but There’s a Silver Lining

For months, Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon seemed a no-brainer for the White House event. However, as per a credible insider, ‘The Notorious’ is unlikely to fight at the event. But, as his June 14 comeback is seemingly in jeopardy, a new date has emerged for the Irishman’s return. According to veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, McGregor’s comeback at the UFC White House event might still happen, or he could instead return on July 11 at International Fight Week.

“It doesn’t look like it’s gonna be Conor on the White House card,” Uncrowned posted Helwani’s video on X. “They have an International Fight Week main event or card scheduled for July 11th, and that’s in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. There’s a greater chance of him playing on that card than on the White House card, because of what I’ve told you. There’s no money to be made. In fact, they keep touting that there’s money to be lost from the White House event,” he added.

For a while, the White House event was positioned as the perfect stage for Conor McGregor’s return. However, as Mark Shapiro mentioned, the projected $60 million spectacle would practically be a non-profit event. What does this mean?

Dana White and Co. wouldn’t earn a dollar in profit and would instead look to offset some of the costs through sponsorships. So, it might ultimately be a business decision not to use the former two-weight champion’s star power at an event where the UFC wouldn’t make any money. But beyond that, another factor could also be contributing: a fresh contract dispute.

So far, neither Conor McGregor nor the UFC has addressed why the sport’s brightest star cannot return at the marquee event. Still, it can be assumed there may have been a conflict related to the contract. Dana White appeared to give ‘The Notorious’ the cold shoulder for not signing the agreement during the UFC Houston post-fight presser, while McGregor continued asking for the contract publicly on social media.

Besides, the UFC has another superfight in Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, reportedly in the works for June 14. Jones can represent the U.S. at this America-themed event against Pereira. Why then should they put McGregor on the same card when they can use his star power a month later in Vegas?

Think back to what Ronda Rousey said a week ago. The UFC is no longer interested in the best or the biggest fights; they want the most cost-effective fights. Even if all is well between McGregor and the UFC brass, it would be in their best interest to use him as the ultimate equalizer against the losses incurred from the White House event.

The projected gate earnings from McGregor’s previously announced return at UFC 303 were well over $20M’, according to Dana White. The ticket prices were exorbitant, but the Irishman still sold them. His gate record of $17M from UFC 205 was later broken only by UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere.

But in terms of grand spectacles, ‘The Notorious’ returning during International Fight Week doesn’t seem like a significant demotion. On July 11, UFC 330 is expected to take place at T-Mobile Arena, as per Sherdog, and that would still be a massive event to end the Irishman’s five-year hiatus from competition.

Now, whatever the actual reason is, it seems McGregor’s presence will likely be lacking on June 14. Would that affect the grandeur of the event? Probably, because Alexander Volkanovski believes that without the Irishman, the spectacle might not quite have the same soul.

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on Conor McGregor not headlining the UFC White House

It appears that not only fans are upset that Conor McGregor might not fight at the White House event, but even a champion like Alexander Volkanovski seems equally gloomy. Like most of the fanbase, the Aussie champ understands how ‘The Notorious’s star power would elevate the entire card. And now, as the Irish superstar’s chances of fighting at the event look slim, ‘The Great’ believes it wouldn’t make sense for the former two-division champion not to headline the spectacle.

“I mean, you can’t have Conor McGregor not headline. It wouldn’t make sense,” said Volkanovski in a social media clip. “I think they’ll have a title. It’s a White House card. I think a few of your standard things go out the window for this type of event, so I think they would.”

McGregor liked what Volkanovski had to say about him as he reposted the featherweight champion’s video and wrote, “Thanks lil bro.”

Now, was it mocking, or did Conor actually show gratitude? We don’t know. But currently, what we do know is that UFC fans might have to wait a month after the White House event to see ‘The Notorious’ in action, possibly at UFC 330, an event where the promotion can actually generate profit from the Irishman’s star power.

That said, if McGregor is indeed shifting to UFC 330, what do you think should headline the White House card? Maybe a ‘Poatan’ vs ‘Bones’ clash? Let us know in the comments section below.