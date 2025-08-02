Conor McGregor Urges Dana White & UFC Brass to Honor Late Fan’s Mother’s Emotional Wish

Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone was a special one for fans. It marked The Notorious One’s explosive comeback after a two-year layoff and a crushing loss to his eternal rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. And more than that, it was a 41-second masterclass! A quick finish that reminded the world of McGregor’s star power. It also remains his most recent win, as he went on to suffer back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. But now, nearly five years later, that moment carries a new, heartbreaking layer of meaning.

Over the years, McGregor has built a fanbase that’s stuck with him through the highs and lows. One of those loyal fans was the late son of an X user, GoodxBean, who recently shared an emotional story that touched thousands online. She wrote how her youngest son had been a huge Conor fan, excited to watch the Cerrone fight. But tragically, he took his own life just weeks before the bout.

She wrote on X, “I was supposed to have watched Cerrone vs. McGregor with my youngest son. We were pumped about it. My son took his life weeks before the fight. His group of buddies invited me to watch with them.” GoodxBean went on to describe the emotional rollercoaster of watching that iconic fight in her son’s honor—how she cried and yelled so loudly during those 41 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She ended the post with a heartfelt request to both McGregor and Cerrone, hoping they’d sign a fight poster that she can hang on her wall in her son’s memory. GoodxBean added, “What a touching moment. I have never yelled and cried so loud I got lightheaded when it was over in ~40 sec. I would love to have a signed poster from this fight to hang on the wall. @TheNotoriousMMA or @Cowboycerrone, if I find one, will you guys sign it? Precious memories.” It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to respond.

AD

The former two-division UFC champ reposted the message and tagged the UFC, asking them to help make it happen. He responded, “Of course we will! @ufc Send an address please to send! Very sorry for your loss 🙏” That one act of kindness took many fans back to UFC 189 when McGregor honored 14-year-old Brendan McGlone, a leukemia patient who tragically passed away before his Make-A-Wish dream could be fulfilled.

However, as the former two-division champion once again found himself in the good graces of fans, he’s also begun taking the first steps toward his long-awaited return to the Octagon. So, let’s dive into that as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor gets back on the UFC anti-doping list

Conor McGregor has teased us multiple times about how serious he is about returning to the Octagon! Especially for the coveted White House event projected for next year. He even told The Schmo in an interview, “They’re testing me, I’m in the pool!” Turns out, it wasn’t just his usual bravado-filled bluff.

‘The Notorious One’ posted a series of photos showing him giving blood and urine samples to the testing team. Still, skepticism lingered over whether his name would actually appear in the UFC’s anti-doping database. That doubt was finally squashed when popular X account MMA Orbit shared proof that his name had officially shown up on the site. Something McGregor proudly reposted, writing, “The Mack is Back!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, the actual White House UFC event is still a year away, and a lot can happen in that time. But it’s also worth appreciating that McGregor has found something motivating enough to pull him away from his multimillion-dollar lifestyle. And back onto the warrior’s path once again.

That said, it’s not a stretch to say that Conor McGregor remains the most influential star the UFC has ever had. Someone who’s impacted countless lives inside and outside the cage. And who knows? He just might create another unforgettable moment at the White House event, or whenever he finally returns to fight. What do you think about that? Leave your thoughts below.