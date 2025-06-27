Conor McGregor Vows to Quit Instagram, Turns to Mark Zuckerberg’s $300B Competitor in Deleted Story

Conor McGregor has almost always taken to the Mark Zuckerberg-owned Instagram to share updates about his life and promote bare-knuckle fights. Of course, he’s often come into the spotlight for his infamous tweet and delete sprees on X. But Instagram is where ‘The Notorious’ has shared his most intimate social media activity. However, there is another platform that McGregor has often talked about.

If we talk about sharing video platforms, ‘The Notorious’ has stood in support of ‘Triller’. It’s an American video-sharing platform that was touted as America’s alternative to East Asian-based TikTok. The platform has usually sought celebrities to market itself and McGregor—at one point—endorsed them. Earlier in January, the Irish mixed martial artist commented, “I am very excited. A lot of people are gonna come over to Triller now, and see what we are about. Big things for Triller, Let’s Go! Triller is back baby!”

But Instagram has long been an integral part of McGregor’s life. So his trying to opt out of the social media platform would certainly come as a shock—and that’s exactly what it looks like happened because McGregor took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “Instagram is wrote off. Going to set up Tik Tok.” But apparently, the former UFC double champion seems to have realized the perks of Meta’s Instagram and deleted the story shortly.

Conor McGregor, F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Not too long ago, McGregor took a strong stance against TikTok. Back when the POTUS, Donald Trump, announced the ban of the social media platform in the USA, ‘Mystic Mac’ stood in support of the decision. Taking to Instagram, he shared the news and quoted, “Triller is where it’s at.” But Trump removed the ban on the $300 billion business within 14 hours. So, it looks like McGregor is looking to make a splash on TikTok. But why TikTok over Instagram?

What made Conor McGregor choose TikTok over Instagram?

Money might be one of the major reasons why Conor McGregor has decided to switch to being more active on TikTok. The social media platform doesn’t directly pay the creators for their content. Instead of that, IG encourages the creators to earn through brand partnerships, affiliate marketing, selling products and services, etc. But the income also depends on the follower count. Right now, ‘Mystic Mac’ has 46.4 million followers on Instagram, which might be the possible reason why he deleted that Story.

On the other hand, TikTok pays through its Creator Fund and Creativity Program. The Creator Fund pays around $20 to $40 for every million views. The Creativity Program can help earn the creators between $400 to $1600 per million views. Since this is Conor McGregor we’re talking about, we don’t see why he should have any trouble gaining an immense follower count in a short period of time.

Another reason McGregor might be making the switch is also because of trolls who like taking continuous jabs at him. After all, the Irishman is quite ‘notorious’ for his antics and has garnered quite a bit of flak for his indiscretions outside the realm of fighting. Where TikTok encourages short, bite-sized content, Instagram is more comprehensive as a social platform. But the Meta-owned company is also more accessible, given the ban on TikTok in countries like Nepal, India, and Kyrgyzstan. Still, if one platform pays, it doesn’t matter if the other platform is more accessible in terms of reach. And with McGregor, the eyes are sure to follow.