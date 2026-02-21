Conor McGregor Welcomes Donald Trump Comparison Ahead of Potential UFC Return at White House

For most public figures, being compared to Donald Trump by a political satirist is a jab to be deflected. For Conor McGregor, it’s a strategic opportunity. McGregor has seemingly hinted that only a legacy fight or historic event would be enough to entice him back to the UFC. As it seems, the Irishman is leaving no stone unturned to make a good impression on Donald Trump.

“The State of the Union address is next Tuesday, let’s get rid of the State of the Union address before Tuesday,” said Bill Maher on the recent episode of HBO’s Real Time. “And here’s why nothing has misled the American people to the warped belief that the President can act like a king more than this stupid, boring, performative after-dinner speech from Hell, where the sergeant-at-arms announces the President like he’s a king, and he walks into the room like Conor McGregor.

Heading into the octagon with members of Congress lining the aisle like medieval peasants hoping to touch the royal garments. And then he proceeds to tell Congress what he wants them to do, making it look like the President is in charge of everything, and it’s he who sets the agenda.”

Maher is a veteran television show host, comedian, and political commentator. As such, he often takes playful jokes at popular personalities, including Trump. But McGregor saw this as a chance to note how the US President actually has one thing in common.

“Well, he is the double champion! #45 #47,” wrote McGregor on X.

‘The Notorious’ is in one of the elite clubs in UFC, where he held the championship titles of two divisions. He draws a comparison between his achievements and Donald Trump‘s dual terms in the White House.

Trump first won the presidency in 2016, becoming the 45th President of the United States, and remained in office until 2021. In 2024, he won the election again, making him the 47th President of the United States. And McGregor particularly mentioned those while welcoming the comparison.

Now, this comes amid McGregor’s potential Octagon return. For him, he wants it to be at the UFC White House event. While nothing has been confirmed yet, many in the community feel ‘The Notorious’ would be the perfect match for the historic event.

Michael Bisping highlights why Conor McGregor fits for the UFC White House card

Conor McGregor took a break from MMA action after losing to Dustin Poirier in consecutive matches. Surely, his leg break injury was one of the reasons. But as the years went by, McGregor often called for a legacy fight or a historic event for his UFC return.

With the UFC White House card expected to go down on June 14, ‘The Notorious’ is among the frontrunners to feature on the card. And that is something, even the bossman Dana White has been teasing about. To that extent, even Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is advocating for.

“I don’t think Conor, respectfully, is looking at becoming a champion again,” said Bisping on his YouTube channel. “Of course, he would love to become a champion again, and he could potentially achieve that. It’s not going to be easy against Ilia. But what he wants to do is come back, fight on the White House card

Make a ton of dough, get back to winning ways, get that feeling of winning again, and prove to not only the entire world but more importantly to himself that he’s still got it.”

As of now, McGregor is quite busy with his training routines, which he often posts on his socials. But then again, the promotion has not confirmed anything yet. On that note, do share your thoughts on the situation surrounding McGregor’s return.