Conor McGregor Wields More Power in UFC Than Jon Jones and Alex Pereira, Claims Insider

Conor McGregor, holding the status of MMA’s biggest star, isn’t really a mystery to anyone. What is surprising, though, is how ‘The Notorious’ managed to keep that aura intact despite being inactive for over five years. Sure, fighters like Alex Pereira and Jon Jones have surged into superstardom, but a UFC insider believes the Irishman still aces them all when it comes to sheer star power. Why?

Becoming a champion in Dana White’s promotion definitely has its benefits. Still, even champions usually cannot dictate matchmaking on their own terms. That privilege belongs to a very rare class of fighters. According to Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor sits alone in that category, who’s able to call his shots in a way others simply cannot.

Chael Sonnen reveals Conor McGregor’s unrivaled influence in the UFC

“There’s no fighter guaranteed to get a match if and when he wants one than Conor McGregor. If Conor wants to fight in February, just by example, Conor will fight in February, and there’s no other fighter on the roster that can come out in as big of a media or as big of a platform as they could possibly reach and say, ‘I demand a fight, and I demand that it be in February’. Just doesn’t happen that way,” ‘The Bad Guy’ said on his YouTube channel.

‘The American Gangster’ makes a valid point, and recent examples support his case. Alex Pereira recently revealed that a potential fight with Jon Jones at the White House event might be a “no-go.” Meanwhile, ‘Bones’ himself has openly pushed the UFC CEO, hoping to get a chance to compete in front of that projected home-soil spectacle.

When it comes to McGregor, though, Dana White has remained optimistic. In fact, the UFC boss has even called him more reliable than Jon Jones, despite ‘The Notorious’ withdrawing from UFC 303. Understanding this dynamic, Sonnen pointed out that the former two-division champion could secure almost any date, opponent, or weight class he wants.

“If Conor wants to say that I want to fight at 165 pounds in March, Conor would have a 165-pound fight in March,” ‘The Bad Guy’ added.

Expanding on Sonnen’s statement, it was actually McGregor himself who pushed for a June 2024 fight against Michael Chandler. The result? The UFC ended up booking the bout in the exact month ‘The Notorious’ requested. With that precedent in mind, it seems highly likely that the Irish superstar could also end up fighting at the White House event.

However, Jon Anik believes there are two surprising fights McGregor could pursue other than his The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 opposing coach.

Jon Anik suggests two unexpected matchups for ‘The Notorious’

Ahead of the still officially unannounced White House card, ‘The Notorious’ and Michael Chandler have traded verbal arrows, keeping their potential showdown very much alive. However, despite how exciting that matchup sounds, UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik believes two intriguing alternatives are waiting for Conor McGregor. One is the highly anticipated trilogy against Nate Diaz. The other is a far more surprising pick: Mauricio Ruffy.

“I would love to see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon and Michael Chandler always dons the stars and stripes of the United States of America. So I think he deserves a place on the White House card but that matchup to me, it’s not a bout of consequence for me in the lightweight division. They’ll probably fight at f—— 170. I just would rather see Conor fight Nate Diaz or Mauricio Ruffy or I don’t know, somebody else.”

It’s understandable why Anik would want to see McGregor settle unfinished business against Diaz, especially with their rivalry sitting at 1-1. What’s harder to grasp is the idea of the Irishman facing Mauricio Ruffy, who is currently ranked No. 14 at lightweight. Still, the UFC commentator may have arrived at that idea after Joe Rogan once mentioned that the Brazilian carries a similar fighting style.

Truthfully, it would be an entertaining matchup. But let’s be honest, it feels far removed from reality at this point. That said, what do you think about Conor McGregor’s star power still being intact? And do you believe he could end up headlining the White House event? Let us know in the comments section below.