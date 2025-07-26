Conor McGregor Wins Over Fans as Beach Trip With Fiancé Dee Devlin and Kids Goes Viral

Just weeks after the controversial kissing footage, and sending unsolicited pictures to a famous rapper made headlines, Conor McGregor has taken to social media to share a very different kind of moment, one that’s heartwarming rather than headline-grabbing. Showing his softer side, the former two-division UFC champion posted a wholesome interaction with his sons, reminding fans that beyond the spotlight, he’s still a devoted dad.

Recently, Conor McGregor took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with his sons, encouraging them to run along the shoreline. The former dual-weight champion is currently vacationing with his family, and the beachside setting perfectly reflects their joyful getaway. McGregor and Dee Devlin can be seen enjoying quality time together.

This cute interaction just came after Conor McGregor embroiled himself in a serious controversy with rapper Azealia Banks. The rapper accused McGregor os sending her explicit images of himself without her consent. McGregor certainly remained silent on this matter; however, the backlash he received was enough to give him his negative publicity. After the allegations, ‘Mystic Mac’ unfollowed her on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Well, that’s not all, just a prior, Conor McGregor raised eyebrows in the community when he got cozy with a mystery woman on a beach in Florida. The alleged images captured him kissing the woman. This, yet again, raised questions among fans about his loyalty towards his fiancée, Dee Devlin. Well, despite all of the controversies, McGregor still has time for his family. Let’s have a look at what the fans have to say about this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

MMA community awestruck as Conor McGregor shares heartwarming moment with family

Conor McGregor is a doting father and husband — that much can’t be denied. While he may embroil himself in unnecessary controversies, he never forgets his duties as a father. Reflecting on this, a fan wrote, “Probably your best post ever.”

Another social media user wrote, “You won in life, bro.” It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Conor McGregor has achieved everything in life. He became a double champ in two of the biggest MMA promotions, made a ton of money, launched businesses that have garnered him generational wealth, and is now enjoying life without any worries.

Furthermore, a fan finally voiced support for Conor McGregor amidst the storm of controversies, “People talking too much sh.. bout this guy.” Furthermore, another fan doubled down on ‘Mystic Mac’s immense success, but maintains that McGregor should just stay away from baseless controversies, “Let’s be real here, Conor won at life. Made bank and global fame from the UFC and kept his brain intact (kinda)”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A fan even joked about witnessing his boys at UFC 400, “I would say will see them around UFC 400 about that time.” Last but not least, a social media user dropped a reality check on the MMA community about Conor McGregor, “Hate him or love him, he just secured them all and trying to be a good dad.”

Conor McGregor has once again teased his comeback for the UFC White House card. He even stated that he will re-enter the testing pool and return this time, but his words should be taken with a pinch of salt. With his responsibilities as the main man for BKFC and with his ambition to join politics, McGregor’s return to the Octagon remains uncertain.