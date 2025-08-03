Conor McGregor Wins Over Fans as Heartwarming Clip With Son Goes Viral

Amid his absence from the UFC, former champion Conor McGregor has often made headlines for the wrong reasons. However, in a recent social media post, we got to see a different side of the Irishman. McGregor shared a video of him spending some quality time with one of his children, and guess what? The comments sections were filled with fans sharing positive reactions about the UFC star.

Conor McGregor’s personality can be a bit over the top. But he’s a family man through and through, once claiming them to be the reason why he fights in the first place. And it’s not just about his love for mixed martial arts. “That’s what I do this for, to secure my family’s future. I don’t care about anything else. I’m able to spoil people, and that’s the best thing,” McGregor once stated.

The former double champion wants to give his family a life of luxury that they may have never thought of. Well, he’s given them that life, alright, as Conor McGregor shared a video of him enjoying time on his yacht with his family. On Instagram, he shared a video of himself with his son, Rian, having fun in a jacuzzi. McGregor captioned the post, “STRONG LOVE,” signifying the importance he gives to his family, especially his kids.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Being the most followed MMA fighter on Instagram, there was no doubt that fans would come across the video clip from Conor McGregor. Well, it’s safe to say that the former double champion won over the fans. Here’s how they reacted on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans share positive reactions to Conor McGregor’s recent post

There is no other fighter who’s gone on to become the kind of multi-millionaire that Conor McGregor is at the moment. Not only has his career bloomed, but his businesses have done well, too. One fan wrote, “Blessed. Congrats on providing a great life for your family,” after coming across the video of him with his son. Moreover, the scenery in the video of McGregor with his son also seemed endearing. “So much love,” a fan wrote in that regard.

Conor McGregor has always been very strategic with his business decisions, which also includes his fighting career. Although he’s been away from the game for a while now, he was really busy during his time at the top, and that hustle has earned him a lot of fans. One of those fans claimed, “Hard work pays off.” Well, certainly it does, but to see McGregor spend time with his son was a treat for his fans and followers, as an Instagram user commented, “What a beautiful vibe.”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The UFC star’s son also garnered some reactions, with fans finding him to be “just adorable!” Moreover, they also believe that Rian will carry on Conor McGregor’s legacy in the fight game, as they claim him to be “the future.” Meanwhile, one fan addressed the recent controversies that McGregor has been in. Despite all the news in the media, he appeared to be a devoted fan of ‘The Notorious’. “They can never make me dislike you, Conor,” he wrote.

Well, even after all these years of success, Conor McGregor always prioritizes his family over anything. And to see him spend time with his children is just evidence of that. Let us know what you thought of his recent social media post in the comments down below.