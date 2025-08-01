Conor McGregor’s BKFC Leaves Snoop Dogg Stunned by Unpredictable, All-Out Violent Fight

Since Conor McGregor became part-owner of BKFC, the promotion has started gaining some serious attention from fans across the globe. And it’s not just the die-hards tuning in to watch the bloody, violent scraps—some of the biggest stars in the world are jumping on board too. World-famous American rapper Snoop Dogg, known for his love of combat sports, couldn’t help but praise the promotion after one of its most brutal showdowns.

‘The Notorious’ love for rap music is widely known among the MMA community. Although there was some tension between him and Snoop Dogg following the historic MayMac event. But, McGregor didn’t hesitate to give the rapper his flowers as one of the most influential figures in the genre. He also got some respect in return when Snoop, one of the most popular rappers of all time, praised McGregor for building a business empire. During the JRE podcast back in 2021, Snoop said, “Look at how Conor McGregor took his UFC s–t and started branding and making money here and there.”

After that, Snoop Dogg even visited Conor McGregor’s pub in Ireland in 2023 ahead of his Dublin concert. So, they’ve gained quite a bit of admiration for each other as they got to interact in person. Now, the rapper, who’s also a massive combat sports fan and has been in attendance at UFC events, has reacted to a violent BKFC fight in his style.

Snoop Dogg shared a clip from the BKFC 68 headliner, the heavyweight championship scrap between Anthony Faulkner and Dawid Oscar, on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Dayum!!” adding another chapter to the growing relationship between the rapper and Conor McGregor. And who knows? He might even show up for the rumored $25 million BKFC card next year!

via Imago Bellator Dublin, 3 Arena, Dublin 25/2/2022 Conor McGregor arrives Conor McGregor arrives 25/2/2022 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/BryanxKeanex INP26254

The world-famous rapper already created a viral moment by calling Sean O’Malley’s DWCS fight back in 2023. So it’s not out of the question. But imagine the spectacle if Snoop ends up commentating on a McGregor BKFC fight. That’s the kind of madness fans would go crazy for. However, the big question is—will it ever happen? Well, BKFC boss David Feldman seems pretty positive.

David Feldman believes Conor McGregor will eventually fight in BKFC

“Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship—mark my words.” That’s what ‘The Notorious One’ declared at the BKFC Italy press conference back in February. Sending fans into a frenzy at the thought of one of MMA’s biggest stars stepping into a ring with no gloves. But of course, the questions surrounding that possibility started surfacing for one key reason.

McGregor currently has two fights left on his UFC contract, and he’ll need to complete them before entering the bare-knuckle ring. Still, BKFC president David Feldman seems optimistic that the Irishman will eventually fight under their banner—but admits it won’t be anytime soon. During an interview with MMA Junkie after the BKFC Champions Summit, Feldman said,

“If he gets those two [UFC] fights done, 100 percent he does. But that’s a long way away.” Feldman stated. “If he has the drive to do it—which I think he does… I’ve seen a different Conor McGregor. You see a guy who’s like, ‘Hey, let me run for President, and let me do different things.’”

Well, that’s definitely optimistic! But McGregor may already be taking his first steps toward returning to the UFC cage as he recently submitted blood and urine samples, possibly for the rumored White House card slated for next year.

That being said, what do you think about Conor McGregor playing a major role in BKFC’s rise? And more importantly, can it one day compete with the UFC as one of the most lucrative combat sports promotions in the world? Comment your thoughts!