Conor McGregor’s BKFC Ring Girl Reveals She Concealed Pregnancy for $400M Promotion’s Event

Ring girls play an integral role in combat sports, tracing their origins to the showgirl and promotional culture of Las Vegas casinos, where boxing first flourished. Over time, promotions transformed their presence into a cultural fixture, extending from boxing into MMA with UFC. In addition, these glamorous, high-energy figures entertain fans between rounds, using visually striking card displays to keep the audience engaged.

However, critics often target ring girls. MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov once labeled them the “most useless people in martial arts” and advocated for digital round indicators instead. He also admitted that their role embarrassed him in front of his father. Former UFC star Ronda Rousey criticized their pay, noting it often exceeds that of fighters. Meanwhile, Fedor Emelianenko urged them to dress “more decent.” While integral to combat sports, ring girls continue to attract criticism, yet they have firmly established themselves in arenas like the BKFC, co-owned by Conor McGregor. Most recently, on August 9, BKFC held an event in Canada, which marked the final appearance of popular ring girl Kaitlyn Bertrand before she publicly announced her pregnancy online.

Kaitlyn Bertrand reveals how she kept it a secret while still working

Throughout the BKFC Fight Night event in Alberta, Canada, Bertrand admitted that she cleverly concealed her baby bump, keeping it hidden during her duties as a ring girl for the $400 million promotion. In her latest Instagram story, she revealed, “At my last BKFC show in Canada, I was already 17 weeks pregnant. These were taken just 30 minutes apart, one where I was sucking in to keep it hidden (idk how I managed that) and one showing the reality of my little bump. This chapter is so special to me, and while I’ll still be around at shows, my focus is on bringing this baby into the world. Once I bounce back, maybe I’ll make a return.”

Additionally, Bertrand asked her fans in an Instagram poll whether she should return to her ring girl duties after delivery, and 87% voted “yes.” In doing so, she strategically safeguarded her position, demonstrating awareness of the highly appearance-driven nature of roles like ring girls or air hostesses, which prioritize slim, toned physiques. Pregnancy naturally alters a woman’s body, which can conflict with these visual standards.

Throwback: Valentina Shevchenko responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s showgirl remark

Ronda Rousey has long criticized ring girls vocally, arguing that people often reduce them to mere visual spectacles. For instance, her most notable clash came with renowned ring girl Arianny Celeste, whom Rousey accused of perpetuating a sexualized image by stating, “It’s your job to show your t-ts,” thereby igniting a heated debate over the role of ring girls in combat sports.

Similarly, Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Dagestan with its conservative values and strict expectations around women’s attire, also found the presence of ring girls uncomfortable. Moreover, the situation was further heightened by the fact that his father, friends, and cousins were consistently in his corner, making the situation even more awkward for him. Consequently, Nurmagomedov went on to advocate for removing ring girls from fight promotions, a position even echoed by some female fighters.

However, in contrast, Valentina Shevchenko defended the ring girls during the UFC 266 post-fight press conference in 2021. She remarked, “Beautiful women are a decoration of any event. And I want people to know that. No one has the right to say they are useless. They are in the place where they have to be. They were here at the beginning. No matter the event, you will see beautiful women. You as a man, like everyone, enjoy it. It’s kind of beautiful, right? That’s why this is my message: beautiful women are a decoration of any event.”

Where do you stand on this debate? Do you believe ring girls carry cultural and historical value within combat sports, or do you align with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s critical stance?