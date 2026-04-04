Conor McGregor’s Charity Exhibition Boxing Match Raises Several Eyebrows Ahead of UFC Return

One charity boxing match, two completely different verdicts. That’s the story of Conor McGregor‘s latest public appearance, a performance that has done little to unify opinion on his impending UFC return. The Irishman faced local amateur Barry Nolan in the Crumlin Boxing Club’s annual Good Friday event in Dublin today.

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It was his first live competitive fight in years, having not competed since his 2021 trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier, where he suffered a devastating leg injury. From the start, ‘The Notorious’ seemed at ease and in control. The exhibition, which consisted of three three-minute rounds, was fought at a measured pace—but the gap in levels was evident.

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By the second round, McGregor had begun to dominate, landing solid blows and forcing a standing eight count. He followed up with another in the third, effectively sealing a one-sided performance. The gathering at the Crumlin Boxing Club witnessed more than just a technical exhibition.

Conor McGregor combined sharp striking with his trademark showmanship, pausing to play to the audience after landing a clean uppercut. Fans who paid a small entry fee had the rare opportunity to see one of the sport’s top stars up close, back in the gym where it all began.

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The moment carried added significance given McGregor’s long road back. After breaking his leg and then his toe, which forced him to miss a scheduled return against Michael Chandler in 2024, questions remained about his readiness.

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While the bout was simply an exhibition, it provided a stronger picture of his movement, timing, and confidence following years away from competition. With an expected return date of International Fight Week in July at the T-Mobile Arena, the showcase is another step toward his comeback. But did it manage to impress fight fans? Well, it surely left them more divided than convinced.

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Conor McGregor fails to convince fans of being UFC-ready

That’s where the mood changed. Because, while the movement was smoother and the confidence returned, the fans didn’t really buy what they were seeing. Was this a glimmer of the old Conor McGregor, or was it simply a controlled setting that made things look better than they are?

A large number of fans weren’t very concerned. In their opinion, this was never meant to be a war. One user said, “No way in hell he was going 100%,” while another added, “It was a charity event that I think they do every year round Easter time, so I doubt he’s gonna go 100%.”

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Some even turned it into a compliment, claiming he “cooked him at 10%” and looked sharp without needing to push. That side of the argument felt more hopeful, almost like fans trying to read between the lines rather than just the punches.

However, the opposing side was louder. Much louder. “He’s so slow and washed,” one fan commented, while others noted, “Looking a lil slow.” Some even started playing matchmaker, suggesting opponents with a much more critical tone: “That explosion is gone they better put him in there with somebody like Michael Chandler that can be hit and don’t got the best chin and even then he might might get embarrassed.”

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And here’s the thing: for every person who said he pulled back, another said he couldn’t go much faster, “He looks unbelievably washed 😭😭.”

Ultimately, the same footage produced completely different conclusions among the fanbase.

It remains to be seen who he will fight when he steps back into the Octagon, but one thing is for sure. While one half of his fanbase sees this as a positive step, the other is convinced he’s done—a division that will only intensify the moment he steps back into the cage.