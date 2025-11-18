Conor McGregor’s Coach Reveals Jack Della Maddalena Was “Shocked” by Islam Makhachev’s Power

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor‘s longtime coach, had a front-row seat to the emotional aftermath of UFC 322, and he walked away with one insight that surprised even him: Jack Della Maddalena didn’t just lose to Islam Makhachev; he was completely blown away by him. Not by the wrestling or the pace, but by something far more unexpected at welterweight: power.

For days before the fight, the conversation was all about size. Makhachev was the rising champion, whereas Jack was already the natural 170-er. However, when Kavanagh described what JDM told him the night after the bout, it became evident that the physical narrative of UFC 322 did not unfold as fans expected. And privately, the Australian star admitted it himself.

John Kavanagh reveals Jack Della Maddalena was stunned by Islam’s power

Kavanagh recounted the situation as follows: “I was out with Jack last night, and he’s a big unit…a big man. But he said himself, he was kind of shocked at [Islam’s power].” For someone built like the Aussie—large, muscular, and used to fighting heavy-handed attackers—being stunned by Islam Makhachev’s power reveals a lot about what happened inside the cage.

The Dagestani didn’t appear huge at weigh-ins, but once the wrestling began, Maddalena sensed something entirely different. Kavanagh was candid about Jack’s emotional response to the defeat. “You know, bummed. Nothing you say is going to make you feel any better,” he admitted. When he saw him, the disappointment was still fresh, and a coach couldn’t make up for losing the belt in his first defense with words.

Still, Kavanagh noted that Jack’s wife, children, and close friends had already begun to anchor him. “He’ll pick himself up and go again, I’m sure.” What struck Conor McGregor‘s coach the most was not the loss, as fighters lose all the time, but the support system that surrounded Jack Della Maddalena. He recounted the little gathering that followed: an Aussie bar, families around, children running around, and a close-knit group that had followed Jack from the Contender Series to the UFC title.

“They’re a very tight crew,” he explained. “Amazing. Cool.” He also mentioned that Jack’s brother handles the majority of his coaching, making this setback more of a familial issue than a sporting one. But for the time being, the score of 50-45 will be remembered as one of Jack Della Maddalena’s worst evenings. However, if his UFC 322 opponent, Islam Makhachev, is to be believed, he sees big things coming ahead for the fallen champion.

Islam Makhachev makes a bold prediction about Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev had just destroyed Jack Della Maddalena for five rounds, yet when he talked afterwards, there was no indication of dismissal. If anything, he sounded like he’d seen enough inside the cage to feel JDM’s story is far from over. The Dagestani knew exactly how it felt to rebound from a setback, and he did not believe the Australian’s loss defined his career but instead just redirected it.

“Jack is still young; he’s [29],” he said backstage, essentially dismissing the notion that the welterweight’s ceiling had been lowered. To him, 29 was not the end; instead, it was the age many fighters began to figure themselves out. The Dagestani highlighted Jack Della Maddalena’s superior striking and insisted that once wrestling catches up, the division will face a considerably more complete version of him.

“That’s why I know he’s gonna come back,” he continued. “He’s gonna improve his wrestling… He’s gonna come back soon, and he’s gonna be one of the best in this game.” Coming from the man who had just outclassed him, it wasn’t empty praise; it was the kind of encouragement that only someone who had witnessed Maddalena’s power, toughness, and talent could provide.