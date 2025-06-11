Conor McGregor’s Contrasting Instagram Post Sparks Dee Devlin & UFC Community Reactions

When fans think of Conor McGregor and social media, what comes to mind are his tweet-and-delete antics, rants on certain individuals and certain topics, and, of course, the showcase of his extravagant lifestyle. However, his recent post had a different tone, a much lighter one. And as expected, fans shared their reactions to the post, along with his fiancée, Dee Devlin.

It’s safe to say that expecting Conor McGregor is quite tricky. On one hand, he claims to be still hungry for competition, but on the other hand, ‘The Notorious’ claims to be looking forward to fulfilling his presidential aspirations. And his social media posts have been more related to his outside-the-Octagon ventures, including promotional posts for his brands, among others.

However, Conor McGregor’s recent post showed a little bit more of the ‘family man’ side of him. He was seen spending time with his fiancée, Dee Devlin, and his youngest child while brandishing a cigar of his own brand, Notorious Cigars. Also, like many other social media posts in the past, McGregor was seen training, but not in the gym. The 36-year-old made a few laps of an uphill sprint.

The former double champion also had one of his prized possessions, his Lamborghini yacht. He and his family even posted pictures of themselves having lunch together on the vehicle that costs around $3-4 million. That’s certainly one relaxing way of unwinding with the family.

Well, the fans had a lot to say. Their responses ranged from thoughts about Conor McGregor’s lifestyle to his UFC career. In addition to that, the former UFC double champion even had his fiancée drop in a heartwarming comment as well. Let’s take a look at that front.

Fans in awe of Conor McGregor’s ‘family and life’

From being a plumber to a man who took his chance and became one of the most popular athletes of the 21st century. Fans recognize the hard work that Conor McGregor has put in, and even though some people in the UFC community give him a tough time since he’s been away from fighting for almost four years, some fans believe McGregor deserves every bit of the success he’s had.

“Fantastic family & life. He worked hard for all that, and so did she,” said one fan as another couple of others indicated being a bit envious of the former double champ. They said, “Looks like a nice life,” as they yearned for a similar lifestyle for themselves. “Bro been on vacation for 5 years straight. I can’t wait to be this rich.” In the meantime, Dee Devlin reacted to the post, sharing a few heart emojis for her longtime partner. But then, some fans started speculating about a possible comeback.

As one commented on Conor McGregor’s workout, claiming, “Them hill sprints ain’t no joke,” another fan felt hopeful that the “Champs coming back.” Well, that could be a stretch because the Irishman has shared multiple training clips, which haven’t necessarily led to a return. Whether he comes back or not, fans believe he has all the freedom to live his life the way he wants. “Double champ doing wtf he wants,” that fan commented. Meanwhile, as one fan added, “Just something about him, you can’t help watching him,” he mentioned not being able to avoid McGregor whenever he pops up on the socials.

It’s safe to say Conor McGregor is living the good life and having a good time. Do you still believe he’s still got some fight left in him? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.