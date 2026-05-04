Conor McGregor’s Custom Truck Gift Set on Fire as Vandals Target UFC Star’s Inner Circle

Conor McGregor may not like this, but his former coach is certainly upset. According to reports, a custom truck, which ‘The Mac’ had gifted to his former coach, Philip Sutcliffe, was set on fire outside Sutcliffe’s home in Inchicore on Friday. Sutcliffe was, of course, McGregor’s first-ever boxing coach, and police have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

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The former two-division champion gifted the truck in question at his Dublin bar, Black Forge Inn, back in November 2023, complete with Irish dancers and the “Forged Army.” It was a Toyota Hilux, considered to be a luxury truck, reportedly worth £30,000 at the time. In any case, police and fire trucks rushed to the scene outside the home of the former Irish Olympian.

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The Irish Mirror called in to get comments regarding the incident, and Sutcliffe’s secretary answered the call. She claimed the former two-time Olympic boxer and now Dublin City Councillor, Philip Sutcliffe, won’t be commenting on the matter, and wasn’t happy about being contacted on a Bank Holiday weekend.

“This is his secretary. You do know it’s Sunday and a Bank Holiday, do you?” she said. “No, he’s fine, he won’t be speaking on it. Ok?”

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When informed, they were allowing the Councillor to share his side of the story on the incident, the secretary dismissed it.

“I said it’s fine, I won’t be discussing anything with a journalist,” she added. “If you don’t mind, if you’d respect our privacy please we’d appreciate that. You do what you need to do. It’s a Sunday morning, ringing about an incident, and quite frankly, it’s none of your business or anybody else’s business at that. Ok?

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“Maybe start writing some good things instead of bad things. Maybe start writing about all the good things he’s doing for the community. That would be nice. Why don’t you ring when something positive happens? Why don’t you ring then?”

Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – OCTOBER 24, 2019: Former UFC lightweight champion, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, gives a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C0474

The cops, however, were much more open about what had happened.

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“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage outside a residential property on Naas Road, Dublin 12, in the early hours of Friday 1st May, 2026,” a police spokesperson said. “Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished the car on fire. No persons were injured.”

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Sutcliffe, who trained McGregor at his Crumlin Amateur Boxing Club, found himself in the middle of a controversy in 2024 when he supported McGregor amid his lawsuit against Nikita Hand. In any case, this update comes as the 37-year-old is rumored to be returning to the UFC this year.

Is Conor McGregor making his comeback?

While there’s no confirmation on the matter, it certainly looks closer than ever. He was expected to return last year against Michael Chandler, but, unfortunately, the bout was postponed due to a toe injury. Now, momentum is building again.

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McGregor has returned to a full training camp and has re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool. These are, of course, two major steps that signal a legitimate return is on the horizon. Talks are said to be nearing completion for a fight on July 11 during International Fight Week.

His opponent? Some rumors and speculation suggest that Max Holloway could be the one. If true, it will be one of the most exciting events in the UFC in 2026. The International Fight Week card has already started taking shape, as Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint-Denis was recently added to the card.

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It appears Conor McGregor may have to buy his former coach a new truck. However, he has yet to comment on the arson incident on Friday.