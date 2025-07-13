Conor McGregor’s Dream Project With Jake Gyllenhaal Faces Major Setback Threatening It’s Future

Last year’s Road House reboot, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC icon Conor McGregor, stirred up strong backlash from longtime fans. Many felt that director Doug Liman’s remake could tarnish the legacy of the 1989 cult classic. The original Road House screenwriter filed a major lawsuit against the film, throwing a legal shadow over its release and making the situation even messier. The controversy deepened when Doug Liman chose to boycott the premiere, voicing his discontent over Amazon’s decision to skip a theatrical release.

Yet Road House defied the odds, emerging as a surprise hit despite the controversy surrounding its release. Critics praised Conor McGregor’s fierce turn as the villain, and the film went on to become Amazon Prime’s most-watched original movie of all time, pulling in over 80 million views in just two months. Its success paved the way for a sequel, which now finds itself navigating turbulence of its own.

What’s the current status of Jake Gyllenhaal–Conor McGregor’s Road House film?

In April, Amazon officially green-lighted Road House 2, tapping Will Beall—best known for Bad Boys and Gangster Squad—to pen the script. The project is being produced by Atlas Entertainment in collaboration with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Productions. Initially, acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie, known for Sherlock Holmes and The Gentlemen, was on board to direct the sequel, bringing his trademark grit and stylized crime storytelling to the table. However, Ritchie is no longer attached to Road House 2.

While no one has confirmed the exact reason for Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie’s exit from Road House 2, his departure has already slowed production and will probably delay the film’s release. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds Conor McGregor’s return for the sequel. The first Road House kept his character Knox alive, leaving the door open for a potential comeback.

However, as momentum builds for Road House 2, Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has reportedly entered the conversation. His potential involvement could threaten McGregor’s hopes of stepping back into the spotlight for the sequel.

McGregor insists Road House 2 needs Knox to succeed

Conor McGregor has always had a deep-rooted love for movies and acting. Producers originally planned for him to make his Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel. However, following his shocking loss to Nate Diaz in their first encounter, ‘The Notorious’ withdrew from the film to fully focus on the rematch at UFC 200—a role that eventually went to fellow UFC fighter Michael Bisping.

His silver-screen ambitions finally materialized with Road House, where Conor McGregor didn’t just shine in his role but also went all-in on the film’s promotion—something fans quickly rallied behind. The movie racked up over 50 million views within its first two weekends, a number roughly equivalent to a $750 million box office haul. Still, one thing continued to bother McGregor.

Now that a sequel is officially underway, Conor McGregor is eager to return. Earlier this year, after Amazon confirmed the sequel, the Irishman urged his fans to support his comeback through an online campaign. Sending a message loud and clear, Conor McGregor tweeted, “Roadhouse is nothing without big, bad ‘Knox’, let them know, And if you haven’t watched it yet, catch it on @PrimeVideo now ‘Roadhouse’ ft McGregor as Knox and Jake Gyllenhaal as ‘Dalton’ Reimagining of the iconic Patrick Swayze classic!”

With Dave Bautista now rumored to be joining the Road House sequel, fans wonder: Should Conor McGregor’s menacing Knox return, or should a new villain take center stage? Can Bautista bring the same intensity, or even outdo McGregor as the franchise’s next big bad? Drop your thoughts below — do you want to see Knox return, or are you ready to welcome a new antagonist to the Road House universe?