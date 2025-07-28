Conor McGregor’s Dublin Pub Welcomes Viral Internet Sensation for Major Announcement to End Two-Year-Old Controversy

Conor McGregor recently went through a scary situation where his popular Dublin pub, the Black Forge Inn, was in the news. The whole establishment was in flames, and that too, twice in a relatively short period. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the local authorities were able to deal with the fire quickly before it escalated to the point of no return. However, McGregor remained unfazed.

Yes, Conor McGregor’s pub getting attacked had the police start an investigation after people who live near the Black Forge Inn saw a mysterious man run away after the fire took off. The former double champion warned the culprit that there would be severe consequences for him after he was caught. In the meantime, McGregor is continuing on with his life, and recently announced that there will be a visit from a viral internet sensation at his Dublin pub.

The viral internet sensation in question here is what the internet has deemed the ‘Crazy Plane Lady,’ whose real name is Tiffany Gomas. For those who aren’t aware, Gomas became infamous for her viral meltdown in 2023 on a plane. McGregor shared a clip of the viral incident on Instagram while sharing a small message with his fans and followers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Tiffany Gomas in [the Black Forge inn] Tonight, and yes, she will be revealing… what she saw,” Conor McGregor wrote on social media. “The Monday Blues is just a day and a colour to us baby, see you all there!” Well, McGregor appears to have promised that fans will get to know everything that happened on the plane in 2023, and it will be interesting to see what Tiffany Gomas will have to say about what she witnessed out there that she hasn’t said anything about it yet.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Tiffany Gomas did mention in an interview about the plane incident, claiming, “I did not see anything.” But she wasn’t very clear about it. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor may look like he’s enjoying his time inviting people to his popular pub, but he recently added some more comments about the recent attack on the Black Forge Inn. And much like his initial reaction, this one was a defiant one as well. Here’s what he had to say.

Conor McGregor’s comments on the attack at Black Forge Inn

Conor has already claimed that his Black Forge Inn pub is “UNBEATABLE” after it survived the fire attacks. But he didn’t end it at that. The former double champion doubled down on the indestructibility of his Dublin Pub, claiming that there is no man-made weapon that can bring it down. McGregor made these comments in a video he shared on social media while enjoying a ride on his yacht with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher… Spotless. Up the Forge! Built different, baby,” said Conor McGregor. The police and the local authorities are working to solve the mystery of the unidentified man who lit ‘The Notorious’s pub on fire. However, we don’t have any details on that front as of now. We’ll have to wait and see what comes out in the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor really gripped the fans’ attention online after his recent announcement of the viral plane lady. What are you expecting from her visit to the Black Forge Inn? Is she really going to finally open up about what she saw? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.