Conor McGregor’s Ex-Coach Eyes $24K Prize at Joaquin Buckley’s Expense at UFC Atlanta

We’re just moments away from the UFC Atlanta headliner as Joaquin Buckley takes on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. And guess what? People are already getting their predictions in, which also includes Conor McGregor‘s former Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach and friend, Dillon Danis. The former Bellator fighter is expecting to win some good money, and he shared that news on social media. Meanwhile, Danis also took some shots at Buckley.

As we all know, Joaquin Buckley made a strange callout after his win at UFC St. Louis last year. He wanted to fight Conor McGregor, who was not even a welterweight and had been away from the game for so long. But it wasn’t the callout that caught fans’ attention. It was what ‘New Mansa’ said during his post-fight interview as he launched an X-rated rant on ‘The Notorious’.

It appears that Conor McGregor’s friend, Dillon Danis, remembers the trash talk Joaquin Buckley laid on the former double champion as he put all his money on Kamaru Usman to win at UFC Atlanta. And he had a valid reason for that, as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is a former champion, and the total expected payout for the former Bellator star amounted to $24,000. Meanwhile, Danis didn’t forget to take a shot at Buckley, ridiculing him for losing to Kevin Holland on his UFC debut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I like the odds on this one. Kamaru Usman is a former champ with multiple title defenses,” Conor McGregor’s friend wrote on X. “8K to make 24K. Worth the risk, especially against a bum who got slept by Kevin Holland.” Well, those are some incendiary comments, and Joaquin Buckley is yet to respond to them.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, a UFC veteran has a different opinion about how the fight may end between Joaquin Buckley vs Kamaru Usman than that of Dillon Danis. In fact, the veteran in question appears worried for the former welterweight champion. Let’s take a look at that front.

UFC veteran claims fighting Joaquin Buckley will be ‘very tough’ for Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley has made a name for himself with some jaw-dropping knockout victories in his recent wins. From Colby Covington, whom he rendered unable to continue last year, to Impa Kasanganay, ‘New Mansa’ has been operating at a whole new level. One of his victims, Stephen Thompson, highlighted the current run Buckley is on and has warned Kamaru Usman to watch out for the 31-year-old’s power.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Buckley, man, he’s killing it right now. You saw what he did with Colby Covington. You saw those two fights with Usman and Colby,” Stephen Thompson told Bodog Canada. “I think it’s a very tough fight for Usman. Buckley’s strong, he’s got great striking, he’s explosive, takedown defense is on point. If he can keep the fight standing, I think Buckley’s got it.”

Well, Stephen Thompson’s concerns are legitimate since Kamaru Usman is coming back after over a year and a half. During that time period, Joaquin Buckley fought four times, and all of them happened in 2024. The 31-year-old is brimming with confidence, and he’s on the brink of getting a title shot as well. But do you think Dillon Danis’s prediction of Buckley losing to Usman will turn out to be true? Let us know in the comments down below.