Conor McGregor’s Exquisite Father’s Day Gift Leaves Dee Devlin Emotional

Apart from his legendary combat sports career and thriving business ventures, Conor McGregor is, at his core, a devoted father and loving partner. His life has seen both immense luxury and high-profile scandals, but what he treasures most is the unbreakable bond with his family. In a recent post, ‘The Notorious’ traded his usual bravado for something far more tender, celebrating Father’s Day in heartwarming fashion as Dee Devlin surprised him with the perfect gift.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former dual-weight champion uploaded a series of posts thanking his kids as well as his fiancée, Dee Devlin, for giving him the perfect Father’s Day gift. Now you might wonder, what is it? Well, it’s a Tidl morning therapy spray. He captioned the post with a message for his family as well as all the dads across the world.

“Tidl Sport Morning Therapy! @tidlsport. Kick start your day the pain free way! Thank you my loving family for early Father’s Day gift.Happy Father’s Day Weeknd to all the Dads out there who make a real effort for their family,” wrote Conor McGregor on his post.

Well, it is certain that it’s a promotional post, but he,y he is still happy with the gift. Down in the comment section his boo, Dee Devlin wrote, “We love you beyond words!! Thank you for all you do for me and the kids, you are our world! Happy Father’s Day to you, Daddy.”

Conor McGregor is back at his favorite holiday destination in the hills of Mallorca, spending time with his family aboard his $3–4 million Lamborghini yacht. Despite being on vacation, he hasn’t paused his training. McGregor was recently spotted running shirtless up a hill in the exclusive Port Adriano area, causing a brief traffic disruption as cars and motorbikes passed by, with some drivers honking in surprise. As he enjoys his time with his family, Mike Perry has come forward to attack the former champ with a serious accusation.

Mike Perry reveals the tactic by Conor McGregor for BKFC

After his defeat to Jake Paul in a boxing match on July 21, 2024, Mike Perry was reportedly fired from BKFC by Conor McGregor. Since that day, Perry has yet to return to the promotion. However, despite the layoff, he has come forward to insist that he is still part of the organization.

While having a conversation with ‘Bloody Elbow’, the former BKFC champion stated, “I definitely still have my job,”said Mike Perry with a sarcastic smile on his face. “He[Conor McGregor] did a great movie. He’s touched a lot of bases in business and he’s been all over the place even getting over Cristiano Ronaldo on the Forbes list.You can’t argue with that and the guy has done incredible things. It was all his build-up in his early UFC days that got him to this point. I had an incredible build-up and I’m having lots of opportunities.”

He further added, “I’m trying to stay on track and focused. When my opportunities come, I’m staying ready for them. I stay focused so as not to have the same spiral he had in his career. I’m sure he’s working on the right side of things and trying to build himself back up.” It’s been approximately a year since Mike Perry last competed under the BKFC banner. While Conor McGregor has expressed that Perry should return to BKFC, the former champion appears to be waiting for the right opportunity.