Conor McGregor’s $43.5M Gift for Dustin Poirier Overlooked as Alexander Volkanovski Sends UFC 318 Reminder

Dustin Poirier will surely be leaving a big void in the UFC when his “last dance” comes to an end this weekend at UFC 318. The list of his wins in the promotion is a murderer’s row, with huge wins over Justin Gaethje, his upcoming rival Max Holloway, and, of course, Conor McGregor. The trilogy against the Irishman was perhaps one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history, but 2-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t believe that was a ‘standout’ moment for ‘The Diamond’.

Well, fans know that fighting Conor McGregor is always a big deal, and that was the case when Dustin Poirier got his shot at ‘The Notorious’. Although the first fight took place during the early 2010s, the second and third fights were big successes for Dana White and Co. The fans were invested due to the heated rivalry between Poirier and McGregor, and guess what? That paid dividends as the Lafayette native earned an estimated $43.5 million from his fights against the former double champion. But that’s not what Alexander Volkanovski claims to be Poirier’s high point.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Featherweight champ reveals why the wins over Conor McGregor weren’t Dustin Poirier’s career highlight

During a recent appearance on FOX Sports Australia’s Main Event show, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski claims that fighting and beating Conor McGregor isn’t what he views as the most important achievement in Dustin Poirier’s career. Contrary to popular opinion, ‘The Great’ claims ‘The Diamond’ beating French star Benoit-Saint Denis was perhaps the biggest moment in the lightweight legend’s career.

AD

“This one’s a bit tricky because he’s had so many bigger fights, like you [the host] mentioned, Conor McGregor. But one thing that stands out to me is Benoit [Saint-Denis],” Alexander Volkanovski told Fox Sports Australia. Now, some fans may wonder why the Aussie icon chose Saint-Denis, who is not even in the top 10 of the rankings. To clear things out, the featherweight champion mentioned Dustin Poirier’s UFC 291 loss, which came via knockout. Recalling his own struggles of winning the 145 lbs strap back after two back-to-back KO losses. Volkanovski claims Poirier made a statement and dismissed claims that he’s washed.

“I think that is one fight that actually stands out to me just because, you know, he was coming off a bad loss where people would have thought he’s done. Hot prospect, a lot of hype on this guy, and then just comes out and just, in wild fashion as well, like Dustin Poirier always does. And then gets the victory like he does,” Volkanovski added. “That just means a lot because I guess I’ve been in these situations, and I just know how big that is for your career. And then for him to bounce back, get a title fight as well.”



via Imago MMA: UFC 302-Makhachev vs Poirier Jun 1, 2024 Newark, New Jersey, USA Islam Makhachev red gloves fights Dustin Poirier blue gloves during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Newark Prudential Center New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 20240602_szo_om2_0318

Well, Alexander Volkanovski didn’t just share praise for Dustin Poirier with the host of the FOX show. He even got to speak with the lightweight legend as he appeared for a brief interview on the show. ‘The Great’ did let the opportunity of sharing his thoughts on Poirier’s career slip away. Here’s what he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alexander Volkanovski praises Poirier for proving people wrong

Yes, Dustin Poirier made a brief appearance on the show, with just a few days to go before his retirement fight. Alexander Volkanovski mentioned how happy he was at UFC 299 when he knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis, proving to people that it’s not always about being young and fresh in this sport, but also the determination to overcome hurdles. ‘The Great’ also spoke highly of Poirier’s career, while expressing his anticipation for his retirement fight, which Volkanovski also believes will be quite the banger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We were just saying, like your big win over Benoit Saint-Denis… We’re talking about the old guys… beg to differ. They say it’s a young man’s game, and there’s only a very few of us that have proved them otherwise,” Alexander Volkanovski further added. “So, I just wanted to say shout-out to you. I’ve absolutely loved every one of your fights. Cannot wait to watch this weekend and a big fan of yours.”



Well, such kind words would certainly put Dustin Poirier in a great mental spot ahead of his BMF title fight against Max Holloway. There’s a chance that he retires as the champion. But in the meantime, let us know what you think about Alexander Volkanovski snubbing Conor McGregor when it comes to the biggest career highlight of Poirier. Drop your comments below.