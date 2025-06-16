Conor McGregor’s $400M Promotion Adds VIP Ring Girl Experience in Major Announcement

BKFC is upping the ante for its upcoming event in Hollywood, combining bare-knuckle fighting with fan-first access. Conor McGregor‘s $400 million-worth organization isn’t just leaning into raw fights anymore—it’s selling the full experience. Leading the charge? BKFC ring girl Kaitlyn Bertrand and flyweight prospect Guillermo Perez.

The duo just announced a VIP fan experience that combines a meet-and-greet, an afterparty, and an all-out hype generator. Bertrand revealed the news on Instagram, with just enough sass and attitude to pique the interest of even the most casual followers.

She wrote, “VIP ACCESS UNLOCKED: BKFC Hollywood • July 12 👊 Your favorite ring girl + the future flyweight champ are giving y’all the ultimate fight night experience 🔥. Buy your ticket directly through me and get hooked up.” Perez echoed the offer on his own page, encouraging fans to slide into their DMs to get access before the limited tickets run out.

For a promotion that values personality and fan involvement, this type of front-facing initiative fits like a glove—or, well, like no glove at all. The packages vary from basic to full-on baller status. For $60-$100, guests receive two autographs and a personal photo with Bertrand and Perez.

At $150-$250, things become more exciting with a BKFC swag bag. And if you’ve got $300-$650 to spend, you’re not just watching the fight; you’re in it. That tier includes everything as well as access to the VIP section at the official afterparty, where fans may toast with the stars, share stories, and soak in the post-fight night atmosphere.

The next BKFC 78 event, headlined by Leonardo Perdomo vs. Arnold Adams, is already building up to be one of the most exciting nights on South Florida’s fight calendar. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is once again the battleground, extending the promotion’s hot streak in the region.

As BKFC expands in 2025 with additional U.S. and foreign events, the addition of interactive, fan-first elements like this VIP offer only adds to the brand’s expanding appeal. BKFC, a promotion formerly viewed as niche, is now moving like a heavyweight brand in the combat sports industry.

But why was such a major announcement made by Kaitlyn Bertrand and not McGregor? Well, that’s because the ring girl recently achieved a feat that was celebrated by the Irishman himself.

Conor McGregor celebrates Kaitlyn Bertrand’s major win

Kaitlyn Bertrand spearheading the VIP ring girl experience was not a random choice; it was a move with Conor McGregor’s fingerprints all over it, even though he didn’t say anything this time. When Bertrand was named Ring Girl of the Year for the second time in a row a month ago, ‘The Notorious’ did more than just notice; he made it clear that he supported her, calling her “My World Champion” in the comments.

That public seal of approval transformed a personal win into a professional green light. It’s no accident that the same face Conor McGregor praised is now at the forefront of BKFC’s most fan-friendly product to date. Bertrand has quickly become more than just a familiar face in the marketing; she’s practically a brand ambassador.

And given the Irishman’s ownership in BKFC, it’s easy to see the connections. Having Bertrand drive the VIP campaign adds an instant gravitas to the event, and it signals to fans that this isn’t just another meet-and-greet. It’s a McGregor-approved spectacle.

Kaitlyn Bertrand’s momentum will only contribute to BKFC’s growth in 2025. Balancing her BKFC duties with a real estate job and past stints with ProBox TV—a promotion founded by superstars such as Roy Jones Jr. and Paulie Malignaggi—she’s become one of the most versatile figures in combat sports entertainment.

When McGregor celebrated her victory weeks earlier, it wasn’t all about the trophy. It was a clue to the greater picture: BKFC isn’t simply expanding; it’s also developing stars. Bertrand is already playing the long game.