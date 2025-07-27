Conor McGregor’s Grit Brings Elon Musk’s Grok to Make Presidential Confession on Dublin Pub Tragedy

It’s nearly impossible to keep UFC megastar Conor McGregor out of the headlines. This time, the focus shifts away from ‘The Notorious’ and lands on 163 Drimnagh Road, where his famous establishment, The Black Forge Inn, is located. A minor fire ignited at approximately 3 a.m. on July 25, 2025, leading to a quick reaction from the Dublin Fire Brigade and local police. Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke at the entrance, but officials have confirmed that it was contained to the doorway, resulting in no injuries and only minimal internal damage.

Surveillance footage has emerged, capturing a suspect dousing the entrance with a flammable liquid before making a quick getaway. Authorities are currently classifying this incident as suspected arson, steering away from the notion of a complete petrol-bomb attack. This is the second time something has happened at the pub; following a failed petrol bomb attempt in 2022, McGregor put in bulletproof windows, but officials stress that the investigation is still active to determine the motive.

At the time, Conor McGregor was away on vacation, enjoying time on his yacht. In response to the incident, he issued a sharp warning to his critics, and those he believes are conspiring against him — especially with Ireland’s presidential elections generating buzz. Now, just two days later, there’s a twist many fans may have missed — The Black Forge Inn is celebrating its fourth anniversary.

Marking the occasion, Conor McGregor took to X to express his gratitude to everyone who stepped in during the crisis, especially the first responders. He praised the efforts of the Dublin firefighters, writing, “Record-breaking Dublin Fire Brigade! Thank you,” wrote ‘The Notorious’. He also extended appreciation to his “internal team” for swiftly addressing the wear and tear caused by the attack on the bar.

Looking ahead to the Irish presidential race, conor McGregor urged fans to support him, posting, “Vote McGregor,” wrote the Irishman. In response, one fan tagged X’s Gork to weigh in on the situation. Gork replied, “Impressive resilience from conor McGregor and team—arson attack yesterday, yet celebrating the Black Forge Inn’s 4th birthday today with record-fast repairs. Dublin Fire Brigade shines again. If you’re running for office, this grit could win votes. 🇮🇪 Up the Forge!”

Conor McGregor has remained a highly talked-about public figure, especially since late 2023, when he made headlines for criticizing the Irish government and its handling of illegal immigration. His remarks reportedly sparked widespread debate across the country. Some observers have linked Ireland’s recent surge in crime.

In light of this, many now speculate that the ongoing political tensions surrounding the Irishman directly connect to the arson attack on The Black Forge Inn. This isn’t the first time the venue has come under attack. Back in 2022, a gang allegedly targeted the pub by throwing petrol bombs at the premises.

Conor McGregor gains high-profile backing from Elon Musk in Irish presidential run

Conor McGregor’s aspirations for the presidency didn’t just pop up overnight — they started to form when he asserted that the Irish government had turned him into a “scapegoat.” This moment signified a change in ‘The Notorious’s public position, as he candidly criticized the government and authorities for their approach to immigration, which he associated with a troubling increase in violent crime throughout Ireland.

One of the most shocking incidents involved an Algerian man who stabbed five individuals outside a school — including children. The incident stirred up a storm across the country and left Conor McGregor fuming. He took to Twitter to declare, “Ireland, we are at war,” denouncing the vicious attack on the innocent. In the wake of the event, Dublin erupted into chaos, with riots igniting as the public’s frustration reached a boiling point.

Authorities responded by taking action against McGregor, which only deepened the divide and drew more attention to his growing political voice. Earlier this year, the Irishman made headlines once again — this time by connecting with powerful allies overseas. On St. Patrick’s Day, he visited the White House and met with U.S. President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk.

The meeting sparked widespread speculation that Conor McGregor was seeking international backing to challenge Ireland’s current leadership. Following the visit, Elon Musk tweeted: “I think you could take them all single handed, not even fair,” to which McGregor confidently replied: “Ireland, your president.”

As Conor McGregor’s presidential campaign picks up steam and November draws near, fans are buzzing with anticipation: will he manage to beat the odds and etch his name into the annals of Irish political history? Keep your eyes peeled.