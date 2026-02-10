Conor McGregor’s ‘Hero’ Issues Inspirational Message to Fans Battling Cancer After Going 3–0 Himself

Andrei Arlovski’s latest win didn’t just add another belt to his shelf. It reframed what a ‘comeback’ can mean at age 47, in a sport that usually writes people off long before that. The former UFC heavyweight champion walked into BKFC KnuckleMania 6 and stopped Ben Rothwell to become the promotion’s heavyweight champ, adding bare-knuckle gold to a résumé that already includes UFC hardware. That alone is rare, but the context behind it is heavier.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

‘The Pitbull’ revealed he’s beaten cancer three times in 2010, 2013, and again last year, including surgery to remove a kidney tumor and 28 lymph nodes, plus chemotherapy. Suddenly, a BKFC title looks like one more chapter in a story that already had impossible pages.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why Conor McGregor’s reaction carried weight beyond hype. The BKFC co-owner posted on Instagram, “Andrei Arlovski is a hero. The reason the Belarus flag is on the UFC belt. Fought cancer three times. Is now the reigning BKFC HW champ!” The Irishman’s point was simple: the win stands on its own, but the road there makes it resonate even more.

In fact, Andrei Arlovski didn’t dodge the moment either, as during his appearance on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’, he talked directly to people who are dealing with cancer right now. He said, “Guys, life is beautiful. Don’t give up. At present days, like, doctor has a lot of ways to treat you right and keep you alive. It’s everything in your head. If you decided to go through, you can do it. And you can be a winner of the battle against cancer. I’m a great example. I said that right after my fight and… nothing better than life. Life is beautiful. Keep fighting. God bless you guys who’s battle right now, and stay healthy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Is this just a veteran soaking up a feel-good moment after a win? Not really. Look at the numbers and the timing. Arlovski debuted in MMA in the late 1990s. He won UFC gold two decades ago. In 2026, he’s still beating heavyweights, including Rothwell, whom he’s now beaten three times across MMA and BKFC. That’s not normal longevity in heavyweight combat sports. The division usually chews people up and spits them out. But ‘The Pitbull’ is still here, still competing, and now, still winning titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What makes his message land is that it isn’t preachy, as he talked about effort, mindset, and using the tools available to overcome cancer. And it’s why Conor McGregor calling him a “hero” didn’t feel like an exaggeration. Because in a sport built on knockouts, Andrei Arlovski’s most important wins happened far from the lights, and now he’s decided to give back to those who are facing the same battle as him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andre Arlovski gets emotional as he reveals the impact of sharing his cancer story with fans

The ripple effect of Arlovski opening up about his story is already visible, and it didn’t take years to show up. On ‘The Ariel Helwani Show,’ he admitted he never planned to talk about his cancer battles publicly until his wife pushed him to share the story. Once he did, the response surprised him.

According to him, “I started Arvlovski Method. It’s my new project, and actually I was surprised how many people DM’d me messages about how it’s powerful for them. Motivating them. How people need this stuff. When I read it, I got tears in my eyes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Pitbull’ also said he wants to be open about his cancer journey, pointing out that he’s beaten it three times and now feels ready to share that experience publicly to help others. The core of his message hasn’t changed; it’s still simple and grounded.

“The most important thing is never give up, because life is beautiful. Just keep fighting, guys.” It’s the same line he delivered after his BKFC title win, now carried into something meant to live beyond one fight night. The timing makes the moment feel even more significant as the BKFC win came just days after the anniversary of his first UFC title and right after his 47th birthday, which he called “a great present,” saying it felt pretty great to add another championship 21 years later. And by sharing his journey with the world, Andrei Arlovski is offering proof that setbacks don’t have to be the end of the story and inviting people in the middle of their own fight to keep going!