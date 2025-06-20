Conor McGregor’s Ibiza Shocker Sparks Brutal Warning From UFC Analyst

Conor McGregor sucker-punching random people just added a fresh new chapter. Last time, ‘The Notorious One’ hit an elderly man in Ireland five years ago—allegedly for refusing to drink his whiskey. Now, the former two-division champion has repeated history, landing two back-to-back hooks and dropping a guy at the infamous nightclub. Later, it was revealed that McGregor stayed inside the club while security escorted the man out.

McGregor punching another man has spread like wildfire, but many key details remain unclear. The Sun has been actively reporting on the incident, and Wayne Lineker—believed to be a club owner in Ibiza—revealed that the person the former UFC champ punched is named Joe Lopez. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lineker surprisingly wrote, “He took two punches from Conor McGregor in Pacha for absolutely no reason.”

However, The Sun also reported statements suggesting that McGregor may have been provoked at the nightclub. ‘The Notorious One’ even took to X and wrote, “You won’t speak bad about my country and its people and that’s ever. Vote McGregor,” hinting that Joe Lopez might have insulted Ireland. Still, fans and experts alike have grown tired of McGregor getting into repeated altercations, and Luke Thomas, in particular, shared a scathing reaction.

Thomas, on his YouTube channel, said, “Even if you wanted to see him back in 2025, look at the state of this man. We just went over the Ibiza one, but his wrap sheet on the number of incidents beyond that is extensive at this point. By the way, they do appear to be, at least in the case of this one, or that guy punched in the bar, or something else, just commonalities.”

That’s not all, Luke Thomas also took a trip down memory lane, bringing up a similar incident from 2021 when McGregor came under fire for injuring Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, who later filed a case against him. Thomas isn’t the only one speaking out. Chael Sonnen has also voiced serious concerns about the former champ’s behavior and future.

Chael Sonnen reacts to Conor McGregor’s Ibiza incident

Sonnen hasn’t been a fan of how Conor McGregor has been handling his life. He famously called the Irishman “a little rich weirdo” a few years back—and that perception hasn’t changed much. ‘The American Gangster’ expressed nothing but disappointment over McGregor’s latest antics, believing that excessive partying and drinking is at the root of the problem.

Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel, “I think it’s a really weird thing when you are not single to need to go out into a social environment to drink. I think it’s a very weird thing to do when if the only goal that you’ve got is to drink. When you own a liquor company, it’s very odd that you leave home.”

That’s right! Conor McGregor worked hard and never cut corners to make all of his dreams come true. But these days, his name is more often linked to chaos than competition—random fights, legal problems, and constant controversy. Fans are really worried about it. We used to think he would make a big comeback to the UFC, but now it seems less likely, especially since he has so many problems outside of the cage.